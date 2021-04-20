Austria Implements Funding for Ethnic Group Media

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 12:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

After the increase of funding for ethnic groups in Austria in general about half a year ago, Susanne Raab, the Minister of the Chancellery responsible for ethnic group affairs, has now announced a separate budget for ethnic group media, which can be applied for in the near future.

Austria's Minister responsible for ethnic group affairs, Susanne Raab, has announced available funding for ethnic group media. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Last fall, for the first time in 25 years, funding for ethnic groups in Austria was doubled to just under EUR 8 million.

As part of this increase, a separate budget was created for ethnic group media. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
International Romani Day: Austria Raises Awareness (April 12)
Pahor and Van der Bellen Demand European Cooperation (February 2)
Increase in Funding for Austria's Ethnic Groups (October 9, 2020)
Read More
Slovakia, Romani, Hungary, Funding, Ethnic Groups in Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Carinthian Referendum, Slovenia, Susanne Raab
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter