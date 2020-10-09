Sponsored Content
Increase in Funding for Austria's Ethnic Groups
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: 28 minutes ago; 20:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
Ethnic groups in Austria will be receiving more funding due to a recent decision made by the Austrian government. The last increase dates back 25 years ago, which is why high-ranking politicians were in favor of supporting the ethnic groups even more.
Federal Minister Raab is delighted about the increase of funding for ethnic groups in Austria. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The Council of Ministers has decided to increase funding for Austria's ethnic groups to EUR 7.9 million.
Chancellery Minister Susanne Raab on the decision:
"This is a milestone for the recognized ethnic groups in Austria and a strong signal from the Federal Government of the high priority we attach to the ethnic …
