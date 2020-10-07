Sponsored Content
Slovenian President will join Van der Bellen for "100 Years Carinthian Referendum"
For the first time ever, a Slovenian President will take part in the ceremony for "100 Years Carinthian Referendum". Slovenian Head of State Pahor will be joining his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen for the celebrations.
Like in 2019, Slovenian President Pahor (left) will be coming to Austria once again to meet his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen (right). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF
Slovenian President Borut Pahor will join Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for the ceremony "100 Years Carinthian Referendum".
The Presidents will jointly participate in the ceremony in Klagenfurt to mark "100 Years of Carinthian Referendum".
