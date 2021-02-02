Sponsored Content
Pahor and Van der Bellen Demand European Cooperation
The Slovenian President Borut Pahor and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen met virtually to discuss current issues, especially the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the fight against the climate crisis. Both heads of state stressed the importance of European and, in fact, global cooperation in both matters.
Unlike in October 2020, the Slovenian and Austrian President, Borut Pahor (left) and Alexander Van der Bellen (right) met virtually to discuss current issues. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The President of the Republic of Slovenia, Borut Pahor, and Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen conducted a video meeting to discuss current issues.
The two heads of state exchanged views on the current Covid-19 pandemic, international issues and the climate crisis. …
