100 Years Carinthian Referendum: Van der Bellen Apologizes to Carinthian Slovenes

During the 100 years anniversary of the Carinthian Referendum, Federal President Van der Bellen apologized to the Slovene minority in Carinthia for the bad treatment they had received in the past. He emphasized the importance of ethnic groups in Austria and hopes that these minorities will continue to exist.

Federal President apologizes to Carinthian Slovenes at the 100 years anniversary of the Carinthian Referendum. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen looks positively on the 100th anniversary of the Carinthian referendum on Saturday.

At his speech during the anniversary celebrations Van der Bellen apologizes to the Carinthian Slovenes:

"For the injustice suffered and for the failure to implement constitutionally guaranteed rights, I would like to apologize to you, dear members of the Slovene ethnic group, here and now as Federal President." …

