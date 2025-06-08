Sponsored Content
Austria Designates Special Envoys for Austrian Candidacy for the United Nations Security Council
For quite some time now, the new federal government has pursued a more active role in international diplomacy, and a defined goal is a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027/28. Being elected requires a two-thirds majority vote from the United Nations General Assembly, and therefore, the federal government designated special envoys to advocate for Austria.
Heinz Fischer, the former Austrian President explains the importance of the Austrian United Nations Security Council Candidacy. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) consists of fifteen members, besides the five famous ones, that are permanent, there are ten rotating non-permanent members. As stated in the introduction, if a country wants to be part of the UNSC, a two-thirds majority vote from the United Nations General Assembly is needed.
