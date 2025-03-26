Austria Wants to Join the UN Security Council: Meinl-Reisinger Launches Campaign in New York

Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the importance of a rules-based international order and wants Austria to return to the UN Security Council. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

“It would be particularly dangerous for countries the size of Austria if the law of the strongest were to prevail over the security of the law at the international level,” Meinl-Reisinger emphasized in her speech to the Security Council. Austria's candidacy is patriotically motivated and aims to assume responsibility in the concert of the great powers. “We want to be a reliable partner and stand up for peace, democracy and the rule of law,” continued the Foreign Minister.

Focus on reforms and multilateralism

In her speech to the UN Security Council, Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the need to make the United Nations fit for the future in the face of global challenges. “Reform, yes. Replace, no,” she said concerning the calls for a reform of the Security Council. “We cannot accept living in a world in which the powerful take what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”

It is particularly important to strengthen multilateralism by networking with regional organizations such as the African Union, the European Union, and the OSCE. This would enable coordinated and concerted crisis management in times of increasing geopolitical tensions.

Austria's contribution to peacekeeping

Since 1960, around 100,000 Austrian soldiers have taken part in UN peacekeeping missions - including UNIFIL in Lebanon, in the Western Balkans, and Africa. Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the importance of peacekeeping missions as a “fundamental building block of multilateral crisis management”. At the same time, she pointed out that peace missions can only be successful if there are political solutions in the conflict area. “Peace is more than the absence of violence - it is about building just and inclusive societies,” emphasized the Foreign Minister.

Bilateral talks and combating anti-Semitism

On the fringes of her trip to New York, Meinl-Reisinger held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, whose country currently holds a non-permanent seat on the Security Council. They discussed the geopolitical challenges in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as the importance of stability in the Western Balkans.

Another focus of the trip was the fight against anti-Semitism. At the Park East Synagogue in New York, the Foreign Minister met Rabbi Arthur Schneier and reaffirmed Austria's commitment to combating anti-Semitism in all its forms.

Vienna as a place of dialog

Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that Vienna should continue to play a central role as a venue for international negotiations. “Vienna is a place of dialog and peacemaking. We want to further develop this potential and strengthen our diplomatic commitment,” explained the Foreign Minister.

With its renewed candidacy for the Security Council, Austria wants to set an example: For multilateralism, international cooperation, and upholding the rule of law. The election date for the 2027/28 period is set for 2026. If Austria is elected, it would be represented on the Security Council for the fourth time - after the 1973/74, 1991/92, and 2009/10 terms of office.

Experts believe Austria stands a good chance, especially as it has a strong international reputation as a reliable partner and mediator. Whether the bid will be successful, however, will only be decided in a year's time - until then, diplomatic persuasion will remain the focus of efforts.

Austrian MFA