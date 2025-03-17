Visit to Kyiv by Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger Reaffirms Solidarity With Ukraine

During her visit, Meinl-Reisinger held talks with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha, and the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanischyna. The Foreign Minister emphasized Austria's unwavering support for Ukraine and once again condemned the Russian war of aggression as contrary to international law.

“Here in Ukraine, I see with my own eyes the unimaginable suffering and terrible destruction caused by Putin's war. But I also see the incredible courage of the Ukrainians who are defending not only their future but also our values,” explained Meinl-Reisinger after she met with Foreign Minister Sybiha.

A central topic of the talks was the future peace order in Europe. Meinl-Reisinger reiterated that Austria is committed to a just and lasting peace. “There can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine and no talks on the future of Europe without Europe,” she clarified.

Austria's economic and humanitarian support

In addition to security policy issues, the visit also focused on economic cooperation. Austria announced an additional 2 million euros for the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, which promotes grain exports from Ukraine to combat global food crises. The Foreign Minister also pledged Austria's support for the reconstruction of the country.

A particular focus was on the visit to the Ochmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, which was severely damaged by a Russian missile attack on July 8, 2024. Austria is actively involved in its reconstruction to restore medical care for Ukrainian children.

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, Austria has already provided over 293 million euros in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its neighboring states. “Since day one of this brutal war, Austria has stood firmly by Ukraine's side,” emphasized Meinl-Reisinger.

At the end of her long day in the Ukrainian capital, Meinl-Reisinger also met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two are politically connected. The Neos and Zelensky's “Servants of the People” belong to the same liberal European party family. Nevertheless, it was a minor sensation that the Ukrainian head of state cleared half an hour in his calendar for the Austrian Foreign Minister in turbulent times like these.

Focus on EU integration and long-term cooperation

Another central topic of the talks was Ukraine's path to the European Union. The Austrian Foreign Minister pledged her support for Ukraine's EU candidacy and emphasized that the accession process would also bring economic opportunities for both countries.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy also spoke about Ukraine's interest in a long-term bilateral agreement with Austria for permanent support - an initiative which, according to Zelenskyy, is compatible with Austria's neutrality status.

Austria's possible involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and educational facilities was also discussed. The construction of protective school facilities was particularly important in order to guarantee Ukrainian children safe access to education despite the war.

Diplomatic signals to Moscow and Brussels

Meinl-Reisinger's visit sends clear signals - both to Ukraine and to Russia. While Austria remains officially neutral, the country continues to be a strong supporter of Ukraine on humanitarian and economic issues. At the same time, the Foreign Minister emphasizes Europe's role in securing peace.

Europe has played a decisive role in supporting Ukraine since the Russian invasion. I am convinced that Europe will also play an essential role in any agreement on a just and lasting peace, said Meinl-Reisinger.

Military aid excluded

One aspect that was deliberately excluded from the talks was military support for Ukraine. Due to Austria's constitutionally enshrined neutrality, any form of arms delivery is excluded. While Austria is providing humanitarian, economic, and infrastructural aid, it is sticking strictly to its policy of not providing military support.

The NEOS, the political party of Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger, takes a differentiated stance on this issue. Although they emphasize the importance of neutrality, they are calling for a more open debate on its future role in the European security architecture. The party advocates stronger security policy cooperation with the EU. NEOS leader Meinl-Reisinger recently emphasized that neutrality should not mean indifference and that Austria should at least indirectly contribute to European defense - for example through financial participation in EU-wide security projects or increased support for the Ukrainian defense industry in non-military areas.

Austria remains a reliable partner

The Foreign Minister's visit underlines the close ties between Austria and Ukraine as well as the long-term commitment to security, reconstruction, and economic cooperation. The clear position against the Russian war of aggression and the support for a just peace show that Austria continues to take its role as a reliable partner of Ukraine seriously.

The coming months will show how the diplomatic initiatives develop and what further steps Austria will take to support Ukraine. What is certain, however, is that the commitment to a stable and secure peace in Europe will continue unabated.

