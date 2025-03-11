Meet Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

At the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, the new Resident Representative of Ukraine to the IAEA, HE Mr. Yurii Vitrenko (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.). / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Vitrenko thus officially takes office as Ukraine's representative to international organizations in Vienna, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

An experienced diplomat at the helm

With his appointment by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on December 26, 2024, Vitrenko replaces Emine Dzhaparova, who had originally been nominated but whose appointment was withdrawn shortly beforehand. Decree No. 881/2024, which formalizes his appointment, was published on the official website of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

Vitrenko can look back on a long diplomatic career. Previous positions include Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations in New York (2016-2022) and, most recently, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnerships in the Office of the President of Ukraine. His other positions include numerous positions in the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Deputy Director General for International Organizations and Head of the UN Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

His academic career is equally impressive: He holds a Master's degree in foreign policy from the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine and another Master's degree in Ukrainian Philology from the National Taras Shevchenko University in Kyiv. In addition to his native Ukrainian, Vitrenko is fluent in English and French.

First diplomatic activities in Vienna

After taking office, Vitrenko has already taken part in several important meetings. On February 27, 2025, he spoke at the 1510th meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, where he made a statement on Russian aggression against Ukraine. He also presented his credentials to the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO, Robert Floyd, emphasizing the importance of nuclear disarmament and the international security architecture.

His central task will be to represent Ukrainian interests in multilateral forums in Vienna and ensure close cooperation with international partners. This role is particularly important given the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Confusion with ex-Naftogaz boss?

Interestingly, Yurii Vitrenko has the same name as the former CEO of Ukraine's state-owned energy company Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko. He worked for the company between 2020 and 2022 and played a key role in the dispute over Russian gas supplies to Ukraine and the EU. Despite the similarity in their names, there is no family connection between the two Vitrenkos - a distinction that is repeatedly emphasized in the Ukrainian and international media.

New challenges for Ukraine in Vienna

In Vitrenko, Kyiv is relying on an experienced diplomat who is very familiar with the procedures in international organizations. In view of the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine's diplomatic presence in international bodies will be further strengthened. Experts assume that he will in particular advocate increased security cooperation with the OSCE and continuous support for Ukraine from the IAEA with regard to nuclear safety.

More information about Mr. Vitrenko:

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior 1997 Master’s Degree in Ukrainian philology from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Prio 1997 Master’s Degree in foreign policy from the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine

Career History:

1997-1999 Attaché, Third Secretary, Division for Information and Analytics of the Information Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2001-2003 Second Secretary, Department for the United Nations and Other International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2003-2007 Second, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations

2007-2008 Counsellor, Analytical Division of the Cabinet of the Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2008-2009 Chief of the Division for Analytics and Image, Cabinet of the Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2009-2012 Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations

2012-2013 Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations

2014-2015 Deputy Director-General for International Organizations, Head of the UN Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2016-2022 Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations

2022-2023 Head of the Main Division for Foreign Policy Action, Directorate-General for Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnership, Office of the President

2023-2024 Head of the Department for Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnership, Office of the President

Since 2025 Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna

Languages:

English, French and Ukrainian



UNIS