Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Republic of Austria

H.E. Mr. Gürsel DÖNMEZ (r.), Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (l.). / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Carina Karlovits und Peter Lechner/HBF

Gürsel Dönmez was born in Kardzhali, Bulgaria. His family fled to Turkey in 1969 and settled in Bursa. After graduating from the Sakarya Arifiye College of Education and the Faculty of Political Science at Ankara University, he moved to Vienna in 1987. There he completed both his master's and doctoral studies at the University of Vienna.

Dönmez spent almost 22 years of his life in Vienna. He worked as a manager in the private sector and was Secretary General of the conservative Turkish business association MÜSİAD Austria. He also taught as an Islamic religion teacher at Austrian schools as part of the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ). His deep roots in both cultures make him an important mediator between Turkey and Austria.

Career in the civil service and diplomacy

Dönmez returned to Turkey in 2009 and became an advisor to Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He held various positions in the civil service, including Vice President of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB). In the June 2015 elections, he ran for the AK Party in Bursa, but failed to enter parliament and returned to his advisory role.

A bridge builder between nations

With his appointment as ambassador in Vienna, Dönmez is returning to a familiar place. His extensive experience in both Austria and Turkey positions him ideally to strengthen bilateral relations. In his inaugural message, he emphasized the deep roots of relations between the two countries and expressed his desire to further expand cooperation in political, economic, and cultural areas.

Dr. Gürsel Dönmez is fluent in German and English and has published numerous articles and books. His extensive knowledge in the fields of politics, sociology, and international relations will undoubtedly contribute to deepening the partnership between Turkey and Austria.

More information about Mr. Dönmez:

Curriculum Vitae:

Personal Info:

Born July 1, 1964 Kardzhali, Bulgaria

Education:

1986 Bachelor - Ankara University – Faculty of Political Sciences

1992 Master - Vienna University of Economics (German)

1998 Ph.D - Vienna University of Economics (German)

Career History:

1993 - 1998 Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University / Department of Sociology – Research Assistant 1999 - 2009 Austrian Ministry of Education - Secondary Education & University of Vienna - Academy of Pedagogics (2007-09) – Teacher & Lecturer 2009 - 2010 Prime Ministry of the Republic of Türkiye, Presidency of Turks Abroad – Vice President 2010 - 2015 Advisor in the diplomatic staff, Office of the French President

2 016 - 2016 Yıldırım Beyazıt University – Visiting Scholar (lectures for Ph.D students) 2015 - 2018 Prime Ministry of the Republic of Türkiye – Head of Foreign Relations, Chief Advisor

2018 - 2023 Presidency – Chief Advisor 2023 - 2024 Chief Advisor of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye 2025 Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Austria

Language:

Turkish, Bulgarian, German, English Peronsal Info:

Married

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Embassy of Türkiye in Vienna