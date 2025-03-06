Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Republic of Austria
With the appointment of Dr. Gürsel Dönmez as the new Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Austria, an experienced political associate of Erdogan takes up his post in Vienna. He presented his credentials to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and officially began his mission in Austria.
Gürsel Dönmez was born in Kardzhali, Bulgaria. His family fled to Turkey in 1969 and settled in Bursa. After graduating from the Sakarya Arifiye College of Education and the Faculty of Political Science at Ankara University, he moved to Vienna in 1987. There he completed both his master's and doctoral studies at the University of Vienna.
Dönmez spent almost 22 years of his life in Vienna. He worked as a manager in the private sector and was Secretary General of the conservative Turkish business association MÜSİAD Austria. He also taught as an Islamic religion teacher at Austrian schools as part of the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ). His deep roots in both cultures make him an important mediator between Turkey and Austria.
Career in the civil service and diplomacy
Dönmez returned to Turkey in 2009 and became an advisor to Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He held various positions in the civil service, including Vice President of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB). In the June 2015 elections, he ran for the AK Party in Bursa, but failed to enter parliament and returned to his advisory role.
A bridge builder between nations
With his appointment as ambassador in Vienna, Dönmez is returning to a familiar place. His extensive experience in both Austria and Turkey positions him ideally to strengthen bilateral relations. In his inaugural message, he emphasized the deep roots of relations between the two countries and expressed his desire to further expand cooperation in political, economic, and cultural areas.
Dr. Gürsel Dönmez is fluent in German and English and has published numerous articles and books. His extensive knowledge in the fields of politics, sociology, and international relations will undoubtedly contribute to deepening the partnership between Turkey and Austria.
More information about Mr. Dönmez:
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Personal Info:
|Born July 1, 1964
|Kardzhali, Bulgaria
|Education:
|1986
|Bachelor - Ankara University – Faculty of Political Sciences
|1992
|Master - Vienna University of Economics (German)
|1998
|Ph.D - Vienna University of Economics (German)
|Career History:
|1993 - 1998
|Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University / Department of Sociology – Research Assistant
|1999 - 2009
|Austrian Ministry of Education - Secondary Education & University of Vienna - Academy of Pedagogics (2007-09) – Teacher & Lecturer
|2009 - 2010
|Prime Ministry of the Republic of Türkiye, Presidency of Turks Abroad – Vice President
|2010 - 2015
|Advisor in the diplomatic staff, Office of the French President
|2016 - 2016
|Yıldırım Beyazıt University – Visiting Scholar (lectures for Ph.D students)
|2015 - 2018
|Prime Ministry of the Republic of Türkiye – Head of Foreign Relations, Chief Advisor
|2018 - 2023
|Presidency – Chief Advisor
|2023 - 2024
|Chief Advisor of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye
|2025
|Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Austria
|Language:
|Turkish, Bulgarian, German, English
|Peronsal Info:
|Married
