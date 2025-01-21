Meet the Ambassador of the French Republic to the Republic of Austria

The Ambassador of the Republic of France to Austria, Matthieu Peyraud (r.), has presented his credentials to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (l.). / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Ronja Klima/HBF and Peter Lechner/HBF

On September 3, 2024, Matthieu Peyraud assumed the post of French Ambassador to Austria, bringing an impressive career to the diplomatic service. Born on May 6, 1974, Peyraud has many years of experience in the French Foreign Ministry and in international relations. His appointment marks another milestone in his career and a new impetus for French-Austrian cooperation.

An impressive career

Matthieu Peyraud began his diplomatic career in 1999 at the French Foreign Ministry, where he initially worked as a desk officer for Central Europe. In the years that followed, he took on demanding positions, including consul in Chicago, first embassy secretary in Madrid and advisor in the Office of the President. From 2020 to 2024, he was director of diplomacy in the fields of culture, education, science, and higher education at the French Foreign Ministry.

His academic background includes prestigious institutions such as HEC Paris and the Institut des hautes études de la Défense nationale. His connection to Austria is particularly noteworthy: during his studies, he was an exchange student at the Vienna University of Economics and Business - a foreshadowing of his current ambassadorial role.

Focus on scientific cooperation

Matthieu Peyraud's first official visit took him to the University of Innsbruck on 28 November 2024, where the importance of scientific cooperation between France and Austria was emphasized. Together with Rector Veronika Sexl, Peyraud signed a three-year cooperation agreement to further intensify interdisciplinary exchange. Projects that have so far been supervised by the Interdisciplinary Focus on France are examples of the close cooperation between the two countries.

The presentation of the France prizes was another highlight of the visit. The award-winning work reflects the scientific and cultural proximity between France and Austria. In his speech, Peyraud emphasized the importance of such initiatives, which strengthen not only the academic but also the social ties between the countries.

An ambassador with a visionary approach

In addition to his diplomatic duties, Peyraud also has a personal passion for intercultural exchange and education. His awards - including the National Order of Merit and the Order of the Palmes Académiques - underline his services to France's international relations.

Matthieu Peyraud will certainly play an important role in the coming years in strengthening relations between France and Austria on new levels. With his experience and commitment, he is ideally equipped to deepen bilateral cooperation and pursue innovative paths in the fields of science, culture, and politics.

More information about Mr. Peyraud:

Curriculum Vitae:

Personal Info:

Born May 6, 1974 Administrateur de l'Etat

Education:

1994-1997 HEC, Ecole des hautes études commerciales

1996-1997 Exchange student at the Vienna University of Economics and Business

2014-2015 IHEDN, Institut des hautes études de la Défense nationale

Career History:

1999-2002 Officer at the Central Europe Division, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2002-2005 First Embassy Secretary in Madrid, French Embassy in Spain

2009-2012 Representative to the Director General for Globalization, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2012-2014 Advisor in the diplomatic staff, Office of the French President

2015-2017 Deputy Director for the Americas and the Caribbean, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development

2017 Deputy Cabinet Director to the Minister of State, French Ministry for Ecological and Solidarity Transition

2018-2020 Secretary General of the General Inspectorate for Foreign Affairs, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

2020-2024 Director of Cultural, Educational, Academic and Scientific Diplomacy, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

2024 Ambassador of the Republic of France to Austria

Decorations:

National Order of Merit, Knight

Order of the Palmes Académiques, Knight

Order of Arts and Letters, Knight

National Defense Medal



French Embassy in Vienna

Austrian Presidential Chancellory