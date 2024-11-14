Meet the New Permanent Observer of the Council of Europe to the International Organizations in Vienna

Hermine Poppeller assumes her new role as Permanent Observer of the Council of Europe to the International Organizations in Vienna. / Picture: © Flickr / Dimitar Nikolov / [CC BY-SA 2.0(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Hermine Poppeller, an experienced Austrian diplomat, has taken on her new role as Permanent Observer of the Council of Europe to the International Organizations in Vienna. In her role, she will, among other things, lead the cooperation with the OSCE, United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.

Welcome to the new Permanent Observer of the Council of Europe, Hermine Poppeller, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @ghadafathiwaly - more https://t.co/TH0Nj2fDmm pic.twitter.com/8PSt89eXVD — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) October 17, 2024

An impressive diplomatic career

Poppeller can look back on an impressive career in the diplomatic service. She was most recently ambassador in Athens (2019-2023) and previously worked in Kyiv, Riga, and other important international locations. She joined the Austrian Foreign Ministry back in 1992 and has since held numerous key positions, including Consul and Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum in Krakow.

Poppeller is not only professionally committed but also personally deeply interested in the cultures of her countries of assignment. In Athens, her last station, she appreciated the combination of ancient history and modern lifestyle. Her enthusiasm for the Greek landscape, the regional cuisine, and the people is transferred to her diplomatic work, in which she always strives for intercultural understanding.

Deeply rooted in East Tyrol

Having grown up in the picturesque mountain region of East Tyrol, Poppeller retains a strong connection to her homeland. Despite many years abroad, she emphasizes the unique quality of life in her home region, characterized by untouched nature and cultural diversity. “East Tyrol as a whole is a treasure,” she says. She particularly emphasizes the importance of good education and modern technologies such as broadband internet to offer young people prospects locally.

New tasks in Vienna

In her new position, Poppeller will play a central role in the cooperation between the Council of Europe, the United Nations, and the OSCE. The aim is to strengthen synergies and promote targeted interventions by the Council of Europe to create added value for the international community.

Poppeller's wide-ranging experience and commitment make her a key figure in Austrian diplomacy - a combination of international vision and deep roots in her home country.

More information about Ms. Poppeller:

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

/ Master’s degree in philology from the University of Innsbruck, Austria

Career History:

1992 Joined the Austrian Foreign Ministry

/ Deputy Head of Mission, Austrian Embassy in Ottawa, Canada

/ Deputy Head of Mission, Austrian Embassy in Budapest, Hungary

/ Austrian Consul General and Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum in Krakow, Poland

/ Austrian Ambassador in Riga, Latvia

/ Head of Department for housing issues, embassy and residence premises, Administrative Directorate, Vienna, Austrian Foreign Ministry

2015-2019 Austrian Ambassador to Kyiv, Ukraine

2019-2023 Austrian Ambassador in Athens, Greece

2014-2018 Ambassador to Israel, Tel Aviv

Feb 2024 - Present Member of the Advisory Board of aed (Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development) Austria

Sep 2024 - Present Head of Council of Europe Office Vienna

