Meet Germany's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

Rüdiger Bohn, Germany's Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Rüdiger Bohn, the Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Germany to the International Organizations in Vienna.

HE Mr. Rüdiger Bohn (l.), the new Resident Representative of Germany to the IAEA, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.). / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Rüdiger Bohn, a seasoned German diplomat, has been appointed as Germany's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna as of July 2024. He presented his credentials to Ghada Waly, the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV).

Rüdiger Bohn represents Germany at the United Nations in Vienna with several key international organizations. These include the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and prevents its misuse for military purposes; and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which supports industrial development and economic cooperation, particularly in developing countries.

Additionally, Bohn is Germany's representative to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which addresses global issues related to drug abuse, organized crime, and terrorism. He also represents Germany at the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which monitors compliance with the international ban on nuclear weapons testing. These organizations play a crucial role in international efforts towards peace, security, and development, and as Germany's Permanent Representative in Vienna, Rüdiger Bohn works closely with these institutions.

Ambassador Bohn brings a wealth of diplomatic experience, having served in numerous key positions throughout his career. Most recently, he was the Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in London (2022–2024). Before that, he held the role of Commissioner for Non-proliferation, Disarmament, and Arms Control at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin (2018–2022). His extensive experience also includes serving as Head of the Division for Security Policy, Non-proliferation, and Arms Control, as well as overseeing bilateral relations with the United States, Canada, and European countries at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

Earlier in his career, Ambassador Bohn served in various capacities, including as Director of the German Information Center at the Embassy in Washington, D.C., and as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He has also held posts at the German NATO Delegation in Brussels and at embassies in Amman, Jordan, and Washington, D.C.

Academically, Ambassador Bohn is well-prepared, having studied Arabic Studies and International Law at Leipzig University. He also attended the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin.

Ambassador Bohn's extensive diplomatic experience and his academic background make him exceptionally well-suited to represent Germany's interests at the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.

More information about Ambassador Bohn:

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
1987-1992 Arabic studies and international law at Leipzig University in Germany
1992-1994 Preparatory Service at the Federal Foreign Office (Attaché Training Program)
1999-2000 Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Boston and the Hertie-School of Governance in Berlin
Career History:
1994-1996 Economic Affairs Department at the Federal Foreign Office, Bonn
1996-1999 Embassy in Amman, Jordan
2000-2003
 Personnel Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2003-2006
 German NATO Delegation in Brussels
2006-2009
 Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
2010-2013
 Division for organizational affairs and resource allocation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2013-2015
 Director of the German Information Centre, Embassy in Washington DC, United States
2015-2016
 Political Section, Embassy in Washington DC, United States
2016-2017
 Division for Conventional Arms Control and confidence- and security-building measures (CSBM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2017-2018
 Head of Division, Security Policy, Non-proliferation and Arms Control and Bilateral Relations with the United States, Canada, North, West and South Europe as well as Türkiye, Federal Chancellery
2018-2022
 Commissioner for Non-proliferation, Disarmament and Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2022-2024
 Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy in London
Since 2024 Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

UNIS

Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Office of the United Nations in Vienna

