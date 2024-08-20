Meet Germany's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

HE Mr. Rüdiger Bohn (l.), the new Resident Representative of Germany to the IAEA, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.). / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Rüdiger Bohn, a seasoned German diplomat, has been appointed as Germany's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna as of July 2024. He presented his credentials to Ghada Waly, the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV).

Today, Ambassador Rüdiger Bohn presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ms Ghada Waly. continues supporting UNODC projects in 2024 with 10,5 Mio. EUR. pic.twitter.com/CKJJZh9SSf — Germany UN Vienna (@GermanyUNVienna) July 22, 2024

Rüdiger Bohn represents Germany at the United Nations in Vienna with several key international organizations. These include the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and prevents its misuse for military purposes; and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which supports industrial development and economic cooperation, particularly in developing countries.

Additionally, Bohn is Germany's representative to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which addresses global issues related to drug abuse, organized crime, and terrorism. He also represents Germany at the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which monitors compliance with the international ban on nuclear weapons testing. These organizations play a crucial role in international efforts towards peace, security, and development, and as Germany's Permanent Representative in Vienna, Rüdiger Bohn works closely with these institutions.

Ambassador Bohn brings a wealth of diplomatic experience, having served in numerous key positions throughout his career. Most recently, he was the Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in London (2022–2024). Before that, he held the role of Commissioner for Non-proliferation, Disarmament, and Arms Control at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin (2018–2022). His extensive experience also includes serving as Head of the Division for Security Policy, Non-proliferation, and Arms Control, as well as overseeing bilateral relations with the United States, Canada, and European countries at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

Earlier in his career, Ambassador Bohn served in various capacities, including as Director of the German Information Center at the Embassy in Washington, D.C., and as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He has also held posts at the German NATO Delegation in Brussels and at embassies in Amman, Jordan, and Washington, D.C.

Academically, Ambassador Bohn is well-prepared, having studied Arabic Studies and International Law at Leipzig University. He also attended the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin.

Ambassador Bohn's extensive diplomatic experience and his academic background make him exceptionally well-suited to represent Germany's interests at the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.

More information about Ambassador Bohn:

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

1987-1992 Arabic studies and international law at Leipzig University in Germany

1992-1994 Preparatory Service at the Federal Foreign Office (Attaché Training Program)

1999-2000 Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Boston and the Hertie-School of Governance in Berlin

Career History:

1994-1996 Economic Affairs Department at the Federal Foreign Office, Bonn 1996-1999 Embassy in Amman, Jordan

2000-2003

Personnel Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2003-2006

German NATO Delegation in Brussels

2006-2009

Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

2010-2013

Division for organizational affairs and resource allocation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2013-2015

Director of the German Information Centre, Embassy in Washington DC, United States

2015-2016

Political Section, Embassy in Washington DC, United States

2016-2017

Division for Conventional Arms Control and confidence- and security-building measures (CSBM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2017-2018

Head of Division, Security Policy, Non-proliferation and Arms Control and Bilateral Relations with the United States, Canada, North, West and South Europe as well as Türkiye, Federal Chancellery

2018-2022

Commissioner for Non-proliferation, Disarmament and Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2022-2024

Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy in London

Since 2024 Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna



UNIS

Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Office of the United Nations in Vienna