Meet Germany's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Rüdiger Bohn, Germany's Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Rüdiger Bohn, the Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Germany to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Rüdiger Bohn, a seasoned German diplomat, has been appointed as Germany's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna as of July 2024. He presented his credentials to Ghada Waly, the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV).
Today, Ambassador Rüdiger Bohn presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ms Ghada Waly. continues supporting UNODC projects in 2024 with 10,5 Mio. EUR. pic.twitter.com/CKJJZh9SSf— Germany UN Vienna (@GermanyUNVienna) July 22, 2024
Rüdiger Bohn represents Germany at the United Nations in Vienna with several key international organizations. These include the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy and prevents its misuse for military purposes; and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which supports industrial development and economic cooperation, particularly in developing countries.
Additionally, Bohn is Germany's representative to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which addresses global issues related to drug abuse, organized crime, and terrorism. He also represents Germany at the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which monitors compliance with the international ban on nuclear weapons testing. These organizations play a crucial role in international efforts towards peace, security, and development, and as Germany's Permanent Representative in Vienna, Rüdiger Bohn works closely with these institutions.
Ambassador Bohn brings a wealth of diplomatic experience, having served in numerous key positions throughout his career. Most recently, he was the Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in London (2022–2024). Before that, he held the role of Commissioner for Non-proliferation, Disarmament, and Arms Control at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin (2018–2022). His extensive experience also includes serving as Head of the Division for Security Policy, Non-proliferation, and Arms Control, as well as overseeing bilateral relations with the United States, Canada, and European countries at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.
Earlier in his career, Ambassador Bohn served in various capacities, including as Director of the German Information Center at the Embassy in Washington, D.C., and as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He has also held posts at the German NATO Delegation in Brussels and at embassies in Amman, Jordan, and Washington, D.C.
Academically, Ambassador Bohn is well-prepared, having studied Arabic Studies and International Law at Leipzig University. He also attended the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin.
Ambassador Bohn's extensive diplomatic experience and his academic background make him exceptionally well-suited to represent Germany's interests at the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.
More information about Ambassador Bohn:
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|1987-1992
|Arabic studies and international law at Leipzig University in Germany
|1992-1994
|Preparatory Service at the Federal Foreign Office (Attaché Training Program)
|1999-2000
|Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Boston and the Hertie-School of Governance in Berlin
|Career History:
|1994-1996
|Economic Affairs Department at the Federal Foreign Office, Bonn
|1996-1999
|Embassy in Amman, Jordan
|2000-2003
|Personnel Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2003-2006
|German NATO Delegation in Brussels
|2006-2009
|Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
|2010-2013
|Division for organizational affairs and resource allocation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2013-2015
|Director of the German Information Centre, Embassy in Washington DC, United States
|2015-2016
|Political Section, Embassy in Washington DC, United States
|2016-2017
|Division for Conventional Arms Control and confidence- and security-building measures (CSBM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2017-2018
|Head of Division, Security Policy, Non-proliferation and Arms Control and Bilateral Relations with the United States, Canada, North, West and South Europe as well as Türkiye, Federal Chancellery
|2018-2022
|Commissioner for Non-proliferation, Disarmament and Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2022-2024
|Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy in London
|Since 2024
|Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Office of the United Nations in Vienna