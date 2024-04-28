Meet India's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Shri Shambhu S. Kumaran, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, and the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Shambhu S. Kumaran, the permanent representative of the Republic of India to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.
Shambhu S. Kumaran, a distinguished member of the Indian Foreign Service since 1995, has been appointed as India's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna and as Ambassador to Austria. He presented his credentials to Ghada Waly, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.
Ambassador Kumaran has an extensive diplomatic background, having served as Ambassador to the Philippines, Palau, and Micronesia before his current roles. His tenure as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco spanned from June 2019 to July 2020.
In his illustrious career at the Ministry of External Affairs in India, Kumaran has held several key positions, including Deputy Secretary in the West Europe Division, where he managed relations with the UK, Germany, and Spain, along with overseeing Commonwealth relations from 2002 to 2004. He also served as Officer on Special Duty in the External Publicity Division and held directorial positions concerning East Asia, China, and Eurasia from 2012 to 2016.
From January 2016 until May 2019, Kumaran was on deputation to the Ministry of Defence, where he served as the Joint Secretary responsible for Planning and International Cooperation.
Ambassador Kumaran is well-qualified academically, holding a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Kerala University and advanced degrees in International Studies and Diplomatic Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He is proficient in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam, and German.
Ambassador Kumaran's extensive diplomatic experience and academic qualifications make him ideally suited to represent India's interests both at the United Nations in Vienna and as Ambassador to Austria.
More information about Ambassador Kumaran:
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Before 1997
|Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Kerala University
|Before 1997
|Master of Arts in international studies and a Master of Philosophy in diplomatic studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
|Career History:
|1997-2002
|Diplomatic assignments in Germany
|2002-2004
|Deputy Secretary (West Europe Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2004-2007
|Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations), External Publicity Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2007-2009
|Political Counsellor in Kathmandu
|2009-2012
|Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa
|2012-2016
|Director (East Asia/China), Joint Secretary (Establishment) and Joint Secretary (Eurasia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2016-2019
|Joint Secretary (Planning and International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence
|2019-2020
|Ambassador to Morocco
|2020-2024
|Ambassador to the Philippines, Palau and Micronesia
|Since 2024
|Ambassador to Austria; Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria; Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|Hindi, English, German, Malayalam