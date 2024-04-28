Meet India's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

The new Resident Representative of India to the IAEA, HE Mr. Shambhu S. Kumaran (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.). / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Shambhu S. Kumaran, a distinguished member of the Indian Foreign Service since 1995, has been appointed as India's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna and as Ambassador to Austria. He presented his credentials to Ghada Waly, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.

Ambassador Kumaran has an extensive diplomatic background, having served as Ambassador to the Philippines, Palau, and Micronesia before his current roles. His tenure as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco spanned from June 2019 to July 2020.

In his illustrious career at the Ministry of External Affairs in India, Kumaran has held several key positions, including Deputy Secretary in the West Europe Division, where he managed relations with the UK, Germany, and Spain, along with overseeing Commonwealth relations from 2002 to 2004. He also served as Officer on Special Duty in the External Publicity Division and held directorial positions concerning East Asia, China, and Eurasia from 2012 to 2016.

From January 2016 until May 2019, Kumaran was on deputation to the Ministry of Defence, where he served as the Joint Secretary responsible for Planning and International Cooperation.

Ambassador Kumaran is well-qualified academically, holding a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Kerala University and advanced degrees in International Studies and Diplomatic Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He is proficient in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam, and German.

Ambassador Kumaran's extensive diplomatic experience and academic qualifications make him ideally suited to represent India's interests both at the United Nations in Vienna and as Ambassador to Austria.

Education:

Before 1997 Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Kerala University

Before 1997 Master of Arts in international studies and a Master of Philosophy in diplomatic studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University , New Delhi

Career History:

1997-2002 Di plomatic assignments in Germany 2002-2004 Deputy Secretary (West Europe Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2004-2007

Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations), External Publicity Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2007-2009

Political Counsellor in Kathmandu

2009-2012

Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa

2012-2016

Director (East Asia/China), Joint Secretary (Establishment) and Joint Secretary (Eurasia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2016-2019

Joint Secretary (Planning and International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence

2019-2020

Ambassador to Morocco

2020-2024

Ambassador to the Philippines, Palau and Micronesia

Since 2024 Ambassador to Austria; Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

