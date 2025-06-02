New Leadership Team Elected at the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB)

With this diverse and experienced leadership team, the INCB continues its work to ensure the availability of controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes while preventing abuse. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The session, which began on May 20 with a meeting of the Standing Committee on Demand Estimates, served to review estimates reported by member states on the demand for controlled substances for medical, scientific, and industrial purposes. The INCB's goal is to ensure global access to these substances within the framework of international agreements and to prevent abuse.

Prof. Dr. H. H. Sevil Atasoy (Turkey) – President of the INCB

Renowned Turkish forensic scientist Prof. Dr. Sevil Atasoy has been elected President of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB). She is a Professor of Biochemistry and Forensic Sciences and Vice-Rector of Üsküdar University in Istanbul. She also heads the Institute for Addiction and Forensic Research. Atasoy is internationally renowned for her work in the fields of criminalistics, drug policy, and addiction prevention. She previously served as President of the INCB in 2009 and brings extensive experience in international bodies to the role.

In addition to the President, the following members were elected to the new governing body:

N. Larissa Razanadimby (Madagascar) – First Vice President

Pharmacist N. Larissa Razanadimby from Madagascar was elected First Vice-President of the INCB. She heads the Department for the Importation of Internationally Controlled Products at the Ministry of Health in Madagascar. Razanadimby was already President of the INCB from 2021 to 2022 and has been an active member of the board for several years.

Pierre Lapaque (France) – Second Vice-President and Chair of the Committee on Needs Assessment

French lawyer Pierre Lapaque has many years of experience in the field of international drug control. Among other things, he was Regional Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for West and Central Africa and for the Andean region. Lapaque is known for his commitment to strengthening the rule of law in international drug policy.

Cornelis P. de Joncheere (Netherlands) – Rapporteur

Dutch pharmacist Cornelis P. de Joncheere has extensive experience in global health policy. He was Director of the Department of Essential Medicines and Health Products at the World Health Organization (WHO) and is currently Chair of the Dutch Platform for Antibiotic Development. De Joncheere previously served as President of the INCB in 2019.

César T. Arce Rivas (Paraguay) – Vice-Chair of the Committee on Needs Assessment

Paraguayan chemist César T. Arce Rivas was Director of National and International Cooperation at the Paraguayan Anti-Drug Secretariat. He is a professor of organic chemistry at the National University of Asunción and has been involved in Latin American drug policy for decades. INCB

David T. Johnson (USA) – Chair of the Finance and Administration Committee

US diplomat David T. Johnson looks back on a 33-year career in the diplomatic service. Among other things, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and as Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Prof. Dr. Sawitri Assanangkornchai (Thailand) – Member of the Committee on Needs Assessment

Thai psychiatrist Prof. Dr. Sawitri Assanangkornchai is a Professor Emeritus at Prince of Songkla University. She headed the Center for Alcohol Studies in Thailand and served on various national committees on addiction prevention and treatment.

Prof. Dr. Galina A. Korchagina (Russian Federation) – Member of the Committee on Needs Assessment

Russian physician Prof. Dr. Galina Korchagina is deputy director of the National Center for Drug Research in Russia. She has published over 100 scientific papers and has served as an advisor to the WHO and the Council of Europe.

Prof. Dr. Lin Lu (China) – Member of the Committee on Needs Assessment and the Committee on Finance and Administration

Chinese psychiatrist Prof. Dr. Lin Lu is the Director of the Institute of Addiction Research at Peking University. He is a member of the INCB's Standing Committee on Needs Assessment and the Committee on Finance and Administration.

Jagjit Pavadia (India) – Member of the Committee on Needs Assessment and the Committee on Finance and Administration

Indian lawyer Jagjit Pavadia has held various positions in the Indian civil service. She is a member of the INCB's Standing Committee on Needs Assessment and the Committee on Finance and Administration.

The election of the new Board underscores the INCB's ongoing commitment to the effective implementation of the international drug control treaties. The composition of the new Board reflects global expertise and geographical diversity.

INCB

UNIS United Nations Information Service