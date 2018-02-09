Atrium sells Assets in Hungary and Czech Republic for EUR 70 million / Picture: © Atrium European Real Estate

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

ATRIUM CONTINUES ITS PORTFOLIO REPOSITIONING STRATEGY THROUGH THE SALE OF 19

ASSETS FOR EUR70 MILLION

Jersey, 9 February 2018: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext:

ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the

"Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and

retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe announces the sale of 18 assets

in Hungary and one in the Czech Republic for a combined price of EUR70 million,

representing an 8% premium to the book value as at 30 September 2017. The

disposals form part of the Company's ongoing strategy to improve its portfolio

through the selective rotation of capital towards high quality, well-established

shopping centres which dominate their catchment areas.

The assets have been sold in a number of separate transactions including, the

completion of the sale of Atrium's stake in a shopping centre in Brno, Czech

Republic, completing the portfolio rotation in the Czech Republic. Atrium has

also sold 18 properties in Hungary, representing substantially all its Hungarian

portfolio and the Group intends to dispose of the remaining assets in the

country in due course.

Liad Barzilai, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "These latest disposals mark

our exit from Hungary, with the exception of a few residual assets, and,

together with the sale in the Czech Republic, demonstrate our continued progress

in improving the quality of our portfolio. All of these transactions are in line

with our strategy of focussing our portfolio on large, high quality dominant

retail centres in major cities and urban locations in our core markets of Poland

and the Czech Republic, where we see greater opportunities to create value."

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and

domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as

a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange

and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice

should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the

regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and

listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee

of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in

the past are no guarantee of future results.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

