Atrium sells Assets in Hungary and Czech Republic for EUR 70 million
Atrium, owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estates announces the sale of 18 assets in Hungary and one in the Czech Republic for a combined price of EUR70 million, representing an 8% premium to the book value as at 30 September 2017. The disposals form part of the Company's ongoing strategy to improve its portfolio through the selective rotation of capital towards high quality, well-established shopping centres which dominate their catchment areas.
Company Information
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
ATRIUM CONTINUES ITS PORTFOLIO REPOSITIONING STRATEGY THROUGH THE SALE OF 19
ASSETS FOR EUR70 MILLION
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Ellie Sweeney
atrium@fticonsulting.com [richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com]
