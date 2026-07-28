Vietnam Is Expanding Global Partnerships Through Science Diplomacy via Austria

By combining scientific excellence with interpersonal diplomacy, Vietnam plans to strengthen its research and human resources in a sustainable manner and mobilize global resources for Vietnam’s development. / Picture: © Vietnamese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

A key milestone in this strategy was the working visit to Austria by a VAST delegation led by Vice President Prof. Dr. Tran Tuan Anh. During the visit, high-level meetings were held with leading research institutions and international organizations, including the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Science as a Platform for Dialogue and Policy Advice

In its capacity as Vietnam’s national member organization at IIASA, VAST, together with the Vietnamese Embassy and IIASA, organized a seminar on science diplomacy in Vienna. Vice President Tran Tuan Anh emphasized that, in light of complex global challenges, research institutions must do more than simply conduct scientific studies: They must serve as platforms for knowledge exchange and strengthen the dialogue between the scientific community and decision-makers.

VAST’s goal is to increasingly integrate the systems analysis approach into policymaking and to connect Vietnamese researchers with international programs in strategic technologies and sustainable development. In addition, scientific cooperation throughout Southeast Asia is to be further expanded.

The Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria, Vu Le Thai Hoang, emphasized the growing importance of science diplomacy as a pillar of modern foreign policy. Since no country can tackle global crises in isolation, science creates a foundation based on knowledge and mutual trust. As the seat of numerous international organizations, Austria offers ideal conditions for connecting Vietnam with European and global networks. In recent years, the embassy has initiated a series of technology forums focusing on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, quantum technology, and nanotechnology.

Focus on Trust and People-to-People Exchange

Representatives from IIASA also highlighted the importance of international cooperation. Susie Kitchens, Director of Science Diplomacy at IIASA, emphasized that building mutual trust between people is the true foundation of successful science diplomacy.

In addition to the official meetings, the VAST delegation used the visit to deepen relations with the Vietnamese-Austrian and Austrian-Vietnamese Friendship Associations and to engage with the Vietnamese scientific community in Austria. In discussions with local Vietnamese researchers—including quantum physicist Dr. Nguyen Duy Ha from the Vienna University of Technology—concrete steps were agreed upon, such as the joint supervision of doctoral students, the expansion of academic exchanges, and joint research projects.

By combining scientific excellence with interpersonal diplomacy, VAST plans to sustainably strengthen its research and human resources and mobilize global resources for Vietnam’s development.

VAST

Embassy of Vietnam in Vienna