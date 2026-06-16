Vietnam Strengthens Partnerships in Vienna: From Diplomatic Autonomy to Cybersecurity in the Digital Age

For Vietnam, these meetings described strategic autonomy as an active task of shaping the future, one that views internal strength and multilateral engagement as complementary elements. / Picture: © Vietnamese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

Vienna was all about security policy dialogue in the last days. The Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy (AIES), in close cooperation with the Vietnamese Embassy, hosted a high-level expert workshop. Under the title “Strategic Autonomy: European and Southeast Asian Perspectives – Comparing Concepts, Practices, and Potential for Cooperation,” leading experts discussed the scope for action in both regions in light of the growing rivalry among the major global powers.

The high-level panel, moderated by AIES Director Michael Zinkanell-Süss, brought together groundbreaking perspectives. While AIES President Dr. Werner Fasslabend outlined the challenges facing Europe in his keynote address, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria, H.E. Dr. Vu Le Thai Hoang, and Prof. Alfred Gerstl (Palacký University Olomouc and Senior Advisor to AIES) shed light on the reality in Southeast Asia.

A regional comparison revealed significant structural differences, but also essential commonalities: While the European Union (EU) acts externally through a high degree of integration—which increasingly extends to the defense sector—the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has traditionally relied on consensus and the principle of non-interference. For Vietnam, strategic autonomy represents an “active task of shaping its own future.” The country pursues an approach in which internal stability and strength are directly linked to intensive multilateral engagement in order to secure its own sovereignty.

Diplomats for a Complex World: Cooperation Among Academies

Following these strategic debates, the next concrete step toward deepening relations was taken. Ambassador Dr. Vu Le Thai Hoang met with Dr. Martin Eichtinger, the director of the renowned Diplomatic Academy of Vienna (DA). The goal: a far-reaching expansion of cooperation in the education and training of diplomatic personnel.

The background to this initiative is the foreign policy orientation adopted at the recent 14th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. This defines the development of a modern, comprehensively trained, and internationally competitive diplomatic corps as a core strategic priority.

The Vietnamese ambassador proposed institutionalized cooperation between the foreign ministries, as well as closer ties between the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and its Vietnamese counterpart. Plans include joint research projects, conferences, faculty and student exchanges, and specialized seminars on ASEAN topics. He also invited Austrian delegates to participate in major international forums in Vietnam, including the ASEAN Future Forum, the Mekong Forum, and international conferences on the East China Sea (South China Sea).

Dr. Eichtinger praised Vietnam’s socioeconomic and foreign policy achievements and emphasized that continued investment in diplomatic excellence is essential in light of global uncertainties. The Vienna Academy, founded in 1964 and currently educating students from 64 countries in international relations, environmental technology, and digital diplomacy, immediately extended a hand toward a deeper partnership.

Digital Resilience: The “Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum”

The Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum, held in Vienna in May, demonstrated that cooperation extends far beyond traditional diplomacy. This forward-looking forum, co-organized by the Vietnamese Embassy, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO), the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT), and the Vietnamese technology group FPT Corporation, addressed one of the most pressing threats of the 21st century: cybersecurity.

The issue is particularly acute for Vietnam: in 2024 alone, the country recorded over 13,000 cyberattacks, causing more than $800 million in damages. By early 2026, the number of internet users in Vietnam had risen to over 85.6 million (about 84.2% of the population), catapulting the country to 12th place globally among internet-using nations. This rapid digital transformation offers enormous economic potential, but at the same time, it increases vulnerability to ransomware attacks and attacks on critical infrastructure.

“Technology is sustainable only if it is built on trust, and trust begins with security,” Ambassador Hoang explained at the forum. Austria has outstanding expertise in this sector: The AIT leads major cybersecurity networks within the EU and works closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the field of nuclear cybersecurity.

A tangible outcome of the forum was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Austrian Economic Cooperation and Development Agency (AED) and the National Cybersecurity Association of Vietnam (NCA). This lays the foundation for joint training programs and the exchange of technical knowledge. It was also emphasized that Vietnam is playing an increasingly active role on the international stage—including as the host of the signing ceremony for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) and through enhanced cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

A Model for Interregional Cooperation

With these diplomatic initiatives, Vienna is once again reinforcing its reputation as a historic and modern center of multilateral diplomacy. The strategic rapprochement between Austria and Vietnam serves as a prime example of how a European country and a dynamic ASEAN nation can work together to find solutions to the complex geopolitical and digital challenges of our time through the targeted exchange of expertise, training, and technology.

Embassy of Vietnam inVienna

AIES

Diplomatic Academy Vienna