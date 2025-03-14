Meet Vietnam's Ambassador to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

With his extensive experience and commitment, Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang contributes significantly to the promotion of relations between Vietnam and Austria as well as to cooperation at the international level. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Ronja Klima/HBF und Peter Lechner/HBF

In a ceremony at the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dr. Vu Le Thai Hoang, the new Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Austria, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. In another official ceremony, Ambassador Vu also presented his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who warmly welcomed him and emphasized the importance of Vietnamese-Austrian relations.

Dr. Vu Le Thai Hoang has an impressive academic record. He holds a PhD in International Relations from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, a Masters in Strategic Studies from the prestigious Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, and a Bachelor's degree in International Relations from the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam. His academic expertise makes him a respected expert on geopolitical issues, particularly in relation to the ASEAN region and transatlantic relations.

He started his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam as a Desk Officer for Strategic Planning. Over the years, he steadily rose through the ranks, including the position of Deputy Director General of the Department of American Affairs (2019-2022) and Deputy Director General of the National Secretariat for ASEAN 2020 (2018-2019). From 2014 to 2018, he served as Minister Counselor and Senior Political Counselor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States, where he was instrumental in shaping diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States.

Commitment to economic cooperation with Austria

Since his accreditation as Ambassador to Austria, Dr. Vu has been actively committed to strengthening economic relations between the two countries. He met with Amelie Gross, Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), to explore opportunities for economic cooperation. The focus was on promoting investment in renewable energies, infrastructure projects, and technological innovations. The ambassador sees great potential for more intensive cooperation between Vietnam and Austria, particularly in the area of clean energy.

Focus on international security issues

In addition to economic diplomacy, international security policy also plays an important role in Ambassador Vu's agenda. He attended a high-level consultation of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), where he reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to fighting cybercrime. He emphasized that Vietnam will take stronger measures to curb digital threats in the areas of financial crime, hacker attacks, and online fraud.

Scientific cooperation in the context of climate change

Ambassador Vu visited the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Laxenburg to discuss opportunities for research cooperation. The meeting focused on climate protection strategies, sustainable water management, and air quality control. Vietnam and Austria share an interest in developing innovative technologies to combat climate change, which should further intensify scientific cooperation between the two countries.

A promising term of office

With his extensive diplomatic experience and in-depth expertise, Dr. Vu Le Thai Hoang is ideally placed to further deepen bilateral relations between Vietnam and Austria. His focus on economic cooperation, international security issues, and sustainable development shows that he strives to position Vietnam as a strong and responsible international partner. The coming years should therefore be an exciting and productive phase for Vietnamese-Austrian relations.

More information about Mr. Vu:

Personal Information Born on August 12, 1975

Married, two children

Professional Career

Period Position November 1998 – April 2008 Lecturer, Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam, Ministry of Foreign Affairs May 2008 – January 2010 Desk Officer, Foreign Policy Planning Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs February 2010 – July 2012 Assistant to Director General, Foreign Policy Planning Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Member of the ASEAN Task Force July 2012 – December 2014 Deputy Director General, Foreign Policy Planning Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Director, Institute for Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies, Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam December 2014 – May 2018 Counselor – Minister Counselor, Viet Nam Embassy to the United States July 2018 – February 2019 Deputy Director General, National Secretariat for ASEAN 2020, ASEAN Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs February 2019 – June 2022 Deputy Director General, Americas Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs June 2022 – April 2023 Acting Director, Institute for Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies, Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam April 2023 – November 2024 Director, Institute for Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies, Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam From November 2024 Designated Ambassador of the S.R. of Viet Nam to the Republic of Austria

Education

Degree Institution Bachelor of International Relations Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam MSc in Strategic Studies Singapore PhD in International Relations United Kingdom

