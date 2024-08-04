European CSDP Offensive: Austrian Handbook Strengthens Security Cooperation in Vietnam

After almost a year of preparation, the Vietnamese edition of the handbook was presented in Hanoi. Arnold Kammel, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense, and Jochen Rehrl, the editor of the handbook, led the Austrian delegation. They were received by the Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Xuan Chien Hoang. They were accompanied by Thomas Wiersing, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation, and Hans-Peter Glanzer, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam.

Lt. General Hoang praised Austria for its humanitarian commitment, especially in hospital rehabilitation. The handbook was also appreciated as it is an important step to strengthen security cooperation and to increase knowledge about the European Union in Vietnam. Vietnam has already been involved in an EU operation in the Central African Republic since December 2022 and will continue this engagement.

Overcoming challenges together

Arnold Kammel emphasized that current security policy challenges can only be overcome together. "This requires cooperation in many areas such as cyber security, terrorism, migration and climate change." Cooperation with the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with Vietnam, is of great importance due to the geostrategic location and close economic links between Asia and Europe, as well as the important shipping routes through the South China Sea.

Representatives of the EU member states and the Vietnamese Institute of Defense and International Relations (IDIR) were present at the book launch at the Hung Vuong Convention Center. Jochen Rehrl emphasized the practical use of the handbook, as it was written by experts who deal with EU issues daily. He noted that there are many opportunities for cooperation between the EU and Vietnam, both geographically and in terms of content, such as cyber security.

Vietnam has recently agreed to extend its engagement in the Central African Republic, while the EU has deployed officers to the Vietnamese Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

European Union project

The European Union's "Enhancing Security Cooperation in and with Asia" (ESIWA) project, co-financed by Germany and France, aims to strengthen security cooperation in and with Asia. One focus is on crisis management, and the Austrian handbook has been translated into various Asian languages to impart the necessary knowledge.

Book presentations have already taken place in Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam. Further events are planned in Malaysia, Laos, the Philippines, India and Thailand. Many of these countries are already involved in EU-led missions and operations.

Austrian MoD