Among those present were the defense ministers of Bulgaria, Canada, Poland, Sweden, and the USA as well as the Deputy State Secretary for Security Policy of Switzerland. Austria was represented by Secretary General Arnold Kammel of the Federal Ministry of Defense. During the ceremony, the representatives of the "Stakeholder Nations" signed a declaration of intent that reaffirmed the purpose of the consortium and pledged continued cooperation and mutual support to achieve its objectives. This declaration was subsequently presented to the NATO Secretary General.

The consortium: a success story

The Partnership for Peace Consortium of Defense Academies and Security Studies Institutes was founded on June 12, 1998, at the initiative of then-US Secretary of Defense William Cohen. His proposal to create a consortium of military academies and civilian research institutes dealing with security policy issues was aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation among the member states of the Euro-Atlantic Partnership (EAPC). The main objectives were to increase professionalism and efficiency in the training of military and civilians in the defense sector.

Austria has been one of the eight "Stakeholder Nations" of the PfPC since 1999. The country contributes to stability in crisis regions through confidence-building measures and assumes a neutral mediating role. Particularly noteworthy is the leadership and support of the PfPC study groups "Regional Stability in South East Europe" and "Regional Stability in the South Caucasus" by the Austrian Ministry of Defense.

As part of the consortium's "Defence Education Enhancement Programme", the Austrian Ministry of Defence provides the "Academic Co-lead" for the Serbia sub-program and focuses on the training of non-commissioned officers. This initiative demonstrates Austria's commitment to improving military education and promoting regional stability.

A look into the future

The 25th anniversary of the PfPC not only provides an opportunity to look back on past successes but also to further develop cooperation. The signed declaration of intent underlines the continued commitment of the member states to common security policy goals and increased cooperation in training and research.

The ceremony in Brussels was a worthy occasion to celebrate the importance and achievements of the Partnership for Peace Consortium and at the same time pave the way for a successful future.

Austrian MoD