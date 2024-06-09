Sponsored Content
Shield 24: Largest Austrian Armed Forces Exercise in a Decade
From June 10 to 21, 2024, the Austrian Armed Forces will be conducting the most comprehensive military exercise of the last ten years. Around 7,500 soldiers and civilian staff will take part in “Schutzschild 24”, supported by international forces from Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.
The main battle tank of the Austrian Armed Forces is the "Leopard" 2A4. / Picture: © Austrian Armed Forces Photograph / Ali Schafler
Austria's Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner emphasizes the importance of such large-scale exercises for a functioning national defense. “With ‘Schutzschild 24’, the focus is to be placed on military national defense, and the joint training of professional soldiers, militia soldiers (Austrian Reserves), and conscripts is to be strengthened,” she explains. These exercises are…
or Log In
Fast News Search