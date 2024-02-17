Austrian International Military Cooperation in Jordan: Focus on Gender Issues

Together with the Dutch and Canadian armed forces and "UN Women", the Austrian Armed Forces supported the first "Advanced Gender Focal Point Course" held by the Jordanian army in Amman. / Picture: © ÖBH/Verteidigungspolitik

The course takes place under the auspices of the Jordanian army and marks a significant step towards gender integration within military units in the Arab world. The course also aims to underline Austria's commitment to the United Nations Women, Peace, and Security Agenda, including the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

UN Security Council Resolution 1325, adopted in 2000, is a milestone that recognizes and strengthens the role of women in conflict prevention, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding. It calls for greater participation of women at all levels of decision-making in national, regional, and international institutions, the promotion of the protection of women and girls from gender-based violence in conflict situations, and the inclusion of the gender perspective in UN missions.

The course is specifically designed for members of Arab armed forces who act as "gender focal points". Their task is to promote the inclusion of women in military formations at all levels and to advise leaders on gender issues, particularly concerning training and deployment.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive defense policy program launched by the Austrian Ministry of Defense for the Middle East and North Africa region. The aim is to develop responsible and trustworthy armed forces that are capable of effectively mastering the diverse challenges of the region.

Participants from five different countries - Austria, Canada, Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia - will take part in the one-week training course. They will be confronted with a series of problems that must be solved in mixed groups, divided by gender, nationality, and military/civilian background. The bilingual nature of the course (English and Arabic) poses a particular challenge for both the participants and the instructors.

The Austrian Armed Forces are represented by two instructors and one-course participant. This participation serves not only as general preparation for deployment but also to acquire a basic understanding of the specific challenges of the region, particularly concerning gender issues in military contexts.

