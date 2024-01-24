International Flair at the 75th Officers' Ball in Vienna

Among the 3,400 guests were international military officers, including high-ranking military officers from various countries, like Finland, Germany, U.S.A., Switzerland, and Italy. Among them were generals from the U.S. armed forces in Europe. General Hokanson, General Christopher Cavoli, and Lieutenant General Steven Basham as well as Major General Knight were prominent representatives of the US military leadership. Their presence testifies to the close military cooperation and strong bilateral relations between Austria and the United States.

U.S. diplomacy was also represented at a high level, led by the United States Ambassador to Austria, Victoria Reggie Kennedy. Her attendance underlined the diplomatic importance of the ball and the appreciation of the long-standing friendship between the two countries. A special connection to the United States was represented by the presence of the Vermont National Guard. Their participation reflected the close ties between Austria and the US state of Vermont, particularly in the area of military cooperation.

Musical connections

Georg Ritter von Trapp's granddaughter and her family, who had traveled from Vermont, were also welcomed as guests of honor. This presence expressed a cultural and musical connection between Austria and the U.S.A., which was reflected in the theme of the ball "SoundS of Music".

The guest list of the ball emphasized the embedding of the Austrian Armed Forces in the international community. The presence of personalities from business, politics, sport, and culture from various countries demonstrated the diversity and importance of the ball as a place for encounters and cultural exchange. Overall, the Officers' Ball provided a unique opportunity to celebrate and strengthen Austria's deep and diverse international relations.

Austrian MoD