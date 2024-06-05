Austria, Lithuania, and Latvia Join Forces to Strengthen Europe's Cyber Defense

The project aims to improve cooperation between the member states of the European Union in the cyber field. Austria is thus not only strengthening its cyber capabilities but also those of the EU. The project is specifically focused on rapid response and prevention against cyber threats. This is crucial to strengthen national cyber capabilities and to be able to react more quickly and effectively in an emergency.

"Austria has already committed to working more closely with international partners in the field of cyber defense in 2023. By signing the PESCO project in the cyber area, we are taking the next step and creating synergies to promote cross-border cooperation. Given the growing cyber threats and the increasing number of criminal incidents, the establishment of a 'Cyber Rapid Response Team' is an important measure,” said Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.

Investment in cyber defense

The Austrian Armed Forces are planning to invest around 40 million euros in cyber defense over the next four years. The deployment of a rapid cyber response team is urgently needed to protect its own information and communication systems. The “Cyber Rapid Response Team” is a team of cyber specialists that detects, analyzes, and fends off cyber attacks. It secures traces of attacks, provides in-depth expertise, and takes measures to respond efficiently to threats and attacks. This team is a significant contribution to cyber defense and increases cooperation at the EU level.

PESCO - A chance for Austria?

Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) aims to strengthen interoperability between EU member states in the defense sector, optimize EU missions, synchronize national army structures, and implement joint armament projects. The “Cyber Rapid Response Teams and Mutual Assistance in Cyber Security” (CRRTs) project is a key component of these efforts.

Austria's participation in the European Union's “Permanent Structured Cooperation” (PESCO) offers several advantages for the country, particularly in the area of defense procurement and technology. Through PESCO, Austria can participate in joint armaments projects, which increases efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the procurement of modern defense technologies. This cooperation makes it possible to pool resources and develop common standards, which can lead to a stronger and more interoperable defense.

Concerning NATO and Austria's neutrality, it is important to note that Austria has pursued a permanent policy of neutrality since 1955, which is enshrined in the State Treaty and the Constitution. This neutrality excludes membership in military alliances such as NATO. However, PESCO is in line with this neutrality, as it is an initiative of the European Union and not a military alliance in the traditional sense. PESCO aims to strengthen the defense capabilities of EU Member States and promote cooperation on defense issues without compromising the commitments or neutrality of individual Member States.

In summary, PESCO enables Austria to reap the benefits of increased defense cooperation within the EU while maintaining the country's policy of neutrality. This creates a balance between the need for modern defense capabilities and the preservation of Austria's historical and constitutional neutrality.

Cyber Rapid Response Teams

The Lithuanian-led PESCO project aims to create a jointly developed cyber capability that can be used both in response to cyber incidents and crises and preventively, e.g. for vulnerability assessments and election monitoring. Due to limited national resources, the project relies on the exchange of strengths, best practices, and experiences of participating member states.

Since the first meeting in February 2018, significant progress has been made, including securing political support, defining the roles and responsibilities of participants, establishing the legal basis for the deployment of CRRTs in different jurisdictions, and creating a ready-to-use cyber toolkit. These advances promote the EU's efficiency and responsiveness in the cyber domain.

By participating in this project, Austria is positioning itself as a key player in European cyber defense and contributing to securing digital sovereignty.

