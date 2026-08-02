Research Team from Ecuador Wins Space Scholarship from UNOOSA and ESA

The selected research project is titled “From Earth to Orbit: Gravity-Tuned Hydration and Microstructural Engineering of Cement Pastes for Planetary Infrastructure.”

Scientists from Ecuador are investigating how so-called hypergravity—that is, a gravitational force ranging from 1 to 15 times Earth’s gravity—affects the hardening and microstructure of cement paste. Rotating the samples at high speeds generates centrifugal force that simulates how building materials behave under extreme gravitational conditions.

The goal of the study is to gather reliable data to develop more resilient building materials—both for future structures on Earth and for planetary infrastructure on the Moon and other celestial bodies.

The Test Facility: Large Diameter Centrifuge at ESA’s ESTEC Site

For its series of experiments, the team from South America travels to the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Technical Center (ESTEC) in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. Located there is the so-called Large Diameter Centrifuge (LDC):

Diameter: 8 meters

Capacity: Up to four cantilever arms with 6 swiveling gondolas (payload up to 80 kg each)

Maximum performance: Up to 20 times Earth’s acceleration (20 g) at a maximum speed of up to 67 revolutions per minute.

This facility allows for the precise analysis of physical, biological, and materials science processes under artificially enhanced gravity.

Comments on the Selection

Aarti Holla Maini (Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, UNOOSA): “Talent exists in all Member States, but access to the tools, infrastructure, and opportunities needed to transform that talent into innovation is not evenly distributed. The HyperGES program helps bridge this gap. (...) By studying how cement forms under extreme gravity, this Ecuadorian team is providing exactly the scientific data needed to build safe and durable structures on the Moon and beyond.”

Dietmar Pilz (Head of ESA’s ESTEC facility and Director of Technology, Engineering, and Quality) explained, “Through the UNOOSA-ESA HyperGES program, we are creating a unique opportunity for student teams worldwide. We at ESA are very pleased to be able to offer access to our facilities and to provide the support of our experts.”

Diego Quiroga (Rector of the Universidad San Francisco de Quito, USFQ) said, “The Universidad San Francisco de Quito is proud to support this groundbreaking project. It marks a significant milestone for our institution and its global scientific reach.”

The “Access to Space for All” Program

The award is part of the fourth round of the HyperGES Fellowship Program (Fellowship Program on the Large Diameter Centrifuge Hypergravity Experiment Series). This program is part of the UNOOSA initiative “Access to Space for All,” which provides young researchers—particularly those from developing and emerging countries—with access to state-of-the-art space infrastructure.

In addition, the findings of the study will be incorporated into the work of ATLAC (Action Team on Lunar Activities Consultation). This advisory body develops international recommendations for sustainable, safe, and cooperative activities on the Moon—including the in-situ utilization of building materials.

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UNOOSA

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