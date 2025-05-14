UNOOSA and Singapore Agree on Cooperation in the Field of Space Law

The “Space Law for New Space Actors” project was initiated by UNOOSA to support emerging space nations in developing national legislation and policies in accordance with international space law. It is aimed, in particular, at countries that have significantly expanded their space programs in recent years or are seeking to engage in space activities for the first time.

The core of the project is the provision of tailored advice and training. A Space Law Technical Advisory Mission (TAM) will take place in Singapore in October 2025. This mission will be conducted by UNOOSA in collaboration with international experts and aims to systematically identify Singapore's legal, institutional, and technical needs in the area of space law. Specific recommendations will be developed to shape national legislation and promote a rule-based and safe space environment.

In addition to analytical and structural aspects, the cooperation also provides for practical workshops and interactive training sessions. In these formats, participants from government, the judiciary, academia, and industry will be trained to understand the importance of space law and to help shape future legislative processes. Peer-to-peer learning and cross-sectoral exchange should also contribute to a robust regulatory ecosystem.

UNOOSA: Global coordination in Earth's orbit

UNOOSA is the central space agency of the United Nations based in Vienna. It was founded in 1958 at the dawn of the space age and has been coordinating global space activities in the civilian sector ever since. One of its main tasks is to promote the peaceful use of outer space and to comply with and further develop international space law. This is primarily based on five central UN space treaties, including the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which lays down the fundamental principles of space regulation, such as the prohibition of national sovereignty claims and the exclusively peaceful use of space.

UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Maini emphasized in an official statement: “With so many actors conducting or planning space missions all over the world, the importance of a legal and regulatory framework for space activities cannot be overstated. We are pleased to support Singapore in developing a robust and comprehensive framework that will provide greater clarity for industry, serving as an important enabler of Singapore’s ambitions in space.”

Singapore's ambitions: Economic progress through space

Singapore is one of the most dynamic space players in Southeast Asia. The city-state model combines high-tech research with economic competitiveness and global networking. In recent years, the country has continuously expanded its infrastructure for space projects: several start-ups and companies are active in areas such as satellite construction, earth observation, communication infrastructure, and space data analysis. Singapore is also pursuing strategic collaborations with global players such as the European Space Agency (ESA), the U.S. space agency NASA, and regional partners such as Japan and Australia.

Jonathan Hung, Executive Director of OSTIn, was optimistic about the new cooperation: “With the growth in Singapore’s space sector, establishing a comprehensive policy and legal framework for space activities would support Singapore’s global standing as a responsible spacefaring nation, as well as foster a facilitative and conducive environment for businesses. Singapore is excited to work with UNOOSA and contribute to the peaceful, responsible and sustainable use of outer space by all.”

Singapore has been an official member of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) - the UN committee responsible for the development of space law - since 2019. With the new project, the country is now entering a new phase of regulatory consolidation and international positioning.

Why is this important for Singapore?

Singapore is making targeted investments in deep tech sectors such as space, artificial intelligence, and quantum communication. The space sector is not only of symbolic interest but also a potential catalyst for innovation and economic growth. Space plays an increasingly important role, particularly in areas such as satellite technology, for example small satellites for earth observation or telecommunications, in the analysis of space data for climate research, agricultural technology or logistics, as well as in the promotion of NewSpace start-ups in cooperation with universities and investors. A functioning legal framework is essential: only if international companies and investors have legal certainty can long-term contracts be concluded, approval processes be designed efficiently, and liability issues be clarified.

Singapore is also pursuing the goal of positioning itself diplomatically and reputationally as a responsible space nation. The city-state is internationally renowned for its rules-based order, transparent institutions, and active role in multilateral forums. In this context, space law is also an instrument of international soft power. Those involved in shaping global norms in space secure strategic influence in areas such as satellite navigation, frequency management, and space security. The cooperation with UNOOSA sends a clear signal: Singapore is acting in accordance with international law and is actively involved in securing common standards.

The topic is also relevant in terms of security policy. Although Singapore does not have its own launch vehicle, control over space-based data is of growing strategic importance. Whether weather data, geostrategic analyses, early warning systems, or navigation signals - they are all security-relevant resources. In an environment where much of this data is provided by private or foreign actors, a clear legal framework is necessary to protect national interests and maintain regulatory sovereignty.

Last but not least, technological prestige also plays a role. The establishment of a legal framework for space contributes to the development of competence centers, for example, in the form of university institutes or specialized think tanks. At the same time, it increases the attractiveness of the location for talent in the STEM sector and strengthens Singapore's position in the international competition for skilled workers and research projects. Space law thus also becomes an element of active location policy and knowledge-based development.

Why space law is becoming increasingly important

With the global rise of so-called “new space” players - including start-ups, private companies, and new space nations - legal standards are becoming increasingly important. The fragmentation of national laws, private space flights, the construction of mega-constellations such as Starlink, and questions regarding the use of extraterrestrial resources require a common regulatory framework. The UNOOSA project is part of an attempt to bring order to a rapidly developing and economically and geopolitically relevant field.

Background: The five central space treaties of the United Nations



1. Outer Space Treaty (1967)

– Basis of international space law: prohibition of national appropriation, peaceful use, and international cooperation.



2. Rescue Agreement (1968)

– Obligation to rescue and repatriate astronauts.



3. Liability Convention (1972)

– Regulation of liability for damage caused by space objects.



4. Registration Convention (1976)

– Obligation to register objects launched into space.



5. Moon Treaty (1979)

– Further rules on the use of extraterrestrial resources (ratified by only a few states).

