UNOOSA and University of Bonn Renew Partnership to Promote Space-Based Disaster Relief

Disasters, whether caused by natural forces or human activity, continue to pose a significant threat to human lives, communities, and sustainable development worldwide. In this context, satellite-based Earth observation has proven to be an indispensable tool to provide timely and detailed data for disaster risk assessment, emergency response, and reconstruction. The continued SPEAR II project aims to further enhance these capabilities, particularly in vulnerable regions, by improving access to and facilitating the use of space-based information.

The SPEAR II project is being carried out jointly by the UN-SPIDER program (United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response) and the Center for Remote Sensing of Land Surfaces (ZFL) at the University of Bonn. The initiative will primarily support African countries and is in line with global frameworks such as the Space2030 Agenda, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Sendai Framework of the United Nations, and the African Union's Agenda 2063. It is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and supported by the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Maini emphasized the increasing importance of space technology in disaster management given the growing frequency and severity of natural disasters. “The UN-SPIDER program is a vital resource that provides access to space-based information to support disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. SPEAR II, in collaboration with the University of Bonn, will continue to develop customized solutions that reduce disaster risk and promote sustainable development,” said Holla-Maini.

Prof. Dr. Klaus Greve from the University of Bonn expressed his delight at the continuation of the successful cooperation with UNOOSA and UN-SPIDER. The team from the University of Bonn is making a significant contribution through technology analyses, and the development of reliable evaluation methods for satellite data and knowledge transfer. “An effective solution can only be found through close cooperation with experts and decision-makers on the ground,” emphasized Greve. The UN-SPIDER network offers the ideal platform for this.

Over the next five years, SPEAR II will further develop the use of satellite data to monitor and mitigate natural hazards, with a particular focus on capacity building in the participating member states. The partnership will facilitate the exchange of expertise through expert meetings and conferences, thus translating cutting-edge research into practical applications on the ground. The aim of this cooperation is not only to strengthen resilience to disasters but also to make an important contribution to sustainable development, particularly in regions most affected by climate change and environmental degradation.

