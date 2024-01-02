The UNOOSA Space Bridge aims to foster global dialogue and local action by enhancing international expertise and breaking down silos, empowering policymakers to advance space sustainability and SDGs. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The "UNOOSA Space Bridge" will bring together relevant stakeholders to ask important questions and identify solutions to help policymakers promote sustainability in space and use space to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Structured dialogues with heads of space agencies, government representatives, regulators, industry experts, UN agencies, non-space entities, and civil society are expected to produce concrete solutions that are in line with UNOOSA's mandate.

Earth observation, navigation, and communication satellites play a crucial role in addressing global challenges such as climate change, the digital divide, food security, environmental monitoring, and humanitarian aid. The UNOOSA Space Bridge platform focuses on dialog, action, and impact to close this gap by identifying practical solutions that make a real difference.

UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Maini emphasized that UNOOSA is the only part of the United Nations dedicated exclusively to space. It is responsible for ensuring that every UN member state can contribute to and benefit from space technology, data, and services. The UNOOSA Space Bridge will enhance UNOOSA's capacity-building activities to ensure that space solutions can be scaled up where they are needed to promote transformative change, build resilience, and improve global sustainability.

UNOOSA is planning a consultation in the coming months to identify specific topics for discussion in 2024.

Growing importance of outer space

In the modern era, space is increasingly becoming a crucial area in international relations. Its strategic importance continues to grow as nations recognize the potential of space for defense and security. Satellites play a key role in global communications and information gathering, making them an important element in national security strategy.

At the same time, space is becoming a thriving economic sector. Commercial use, for example through satellite communications and earth observation, is driving innovation and economic growth. This opens up new opportunities for trade and investment, which in turn influences diplomatic relations between states. Scientific research in space leads to significant technological advances and discoveries that improve life on Earth. From climate research to the development of new materials, space exploration expands our knowledge and capabilities. In addition, space offers unique opportunities to tackle global challenges. For example, Earth observation from space enables a better understanding and management of climate change and its impacts. This requires and encourages international cooperation, as these challenges demand global responses.

However, the increasing use of space also brings challenges. Competition for resources and strategic positions in space could lead to tensions. This results in the need for international regulations and agreements to avoid conflicts and ensure the sustainable use of outer space.

Overall, space is becoming an increasingly important arena for international relations, requiring increased cooperation, rule-making, and coordination between nations. The future will show how humanity will shape this new horizon together.

UNIS

UNOOSA