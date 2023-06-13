European Union's Space Program Contributes to UNOOSA's "Space2030" Agenda
The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the European Union Agency for the Space Programme have joined forces to unveil a groundbreaking report aiming to shed light on the crucial role played by the European Union in advancing the objectives of the "Space2030" Agenda and addressing long-term sustainable development concerns facing humanity.
The comprehensive report focuses on highlighting the immense value of key components within the EU Space Programme, including Copernicus, Galileo, EGNOS, and GOVSATCOM. These components offer innovative and practical solutions to global challenges, providing a concrete roadmap for achieving sustainable development goals and addressing the pressing issues resulting from population growth and changing demographics.
In alignment with the recent milestone of the 'Day of Eight Billion,' the report identifies eight specific challenges stemming from the exponential increase in the global population. To accelerate the use of space technologies and their contribution to sustainable challenges, EUSPA and UNOOSA will strengthen their cooperation and activities. The goal is to leverage space technologies for the benefit of continents, countries, and various stakeholders, including academia, entrepreneurs, and public-private partnerships. The report, therefore, offers a comprehensive overview of how space applications can effectively tackle these challenges, with an emphasis on EU-related case studies and critical issues such as food security, water management, climate change, and environmental impacts.
The report also emphasizes the importance of cooperation among stakeholders, including different space systems, technologies, and organizations, to fully harness the potential of space technologies. It mentions upcoming EU Space flagship initiatives, such as the European Union Space Traffic Management and the IRIS2 constellation, which will enhance space-based secure communication capabilities and ensure connectivity.
Decision-makers and policymakers will find the report immensely valuable in understanding the far-reaching benefits of Earth observation, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), and satellite communications. By presenting real-world examples that highlight the current technological capabilities in these areas, the report provides a compelling case for leveraging space technology as a driving force behind sustainable development.
Niklas Hedman, Acting Director of UNOOSA, expressed his gratitude for the fruitful collaboration with EUSPA in advancing the recognition of the transformative power of space technology for societal development within the framework of the "Space2030" Agenda. Hedman noted that the report would equip decision-makers with a practical overview of the diverse solutions offered by space technology, raising awareness about its indispensable role in a world marked by a rapidly growing population.
Rodrigo da Costa, Executive Director of EUSPA, emphasized the significant role played by the EU Space Programme in addressing sustainability challenges within a world population projected to reach eight billion. Da Costa cited specific EU initiatives, such as Galileo, EGNOS, Copernicus, and GOVSATCOM, which actively contribute to overcoming these challenges. These initiatives are in alignment with UN global agendas and EU frameworks, further supporting sustainable development objectives. Da Costa noted that the report, a valuable resource produced through the collaboration between EUSPA and UNOOSA, would serve as a reference for policymakers, stakeholders, and individuals interested in harnessing space technology for a sustainable future, particularly as the global population is projected to reach nine billion by 2037.
The launch of the report highlighting the European Union Space Programme's contribution to the "Space2030 Agenda" marks a significant milestone in harnessing the potential of space technology to address pressing global challenges and pave the way for sustainable development.