Moldova and the UAE Launch Space Technology Projects with UNOOSA and MBRSC

In a major international collaboration, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the winners of the second round of the Payload Hosting Initiative (PHI): the Technical University of Moldova (TUM) and the start-up Madari Space Limited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UNOOSA's "Access to Space for All" program offers winners the chance to send scientific equipment into space. / Picture: © EUSPA - European Agency for the Space Programme

As part of UNOOSA's “Access to Space for All” program, the PHI offers the winners the opportunity to send scientific equipment into space. The selected projects of both teams will become part of the PHI-2 mission, which aims to promote scientific and technological capacity in the space sector, especially in emerging countries, and strengthen innovation in space…

