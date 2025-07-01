UNOOSA and Exolaunch Enable Satellite Launches for Bolivia, Guatemala, Jordan, and Nepal

This groundbreaking initiative, part of UNOOSA's Access to Space for All program, includes fully funded launch slots for each mission and underscores the growing global interest in space and the need for practical launch opportunities for emerging spacefaring nations. All four projects aim to build local expertise, advance national development priorities, and contribute to the global space community. The announcement followed a strong global response to the call for proposals, with 17 proposals submitted by institutions from 15 countries.

A look at the selected missions:

Bolivia – Waskiri-Sat (Universidad Católica Boliviana San Pablo): Bolivia is preparing to build its first nanosatellite. Waskiri-Sat will use advanced AI and multispectral cameras to collect data to support research, government, and industry. A partnership with the Kyushu Institute of Technology (Kyutech) in Japan will support the testing. The project aims to strengthen Bolivian capacity in space research and development, inspire future generations, and promote gender equality.

Guatemala – QUETZAL-2 (Universidad del Valle de Guatemala): Led by students and researchers, QUETZAL-2, Guatemala's second satellite, will test new technologies for cloud detection and safe deorbiting. The mission supports several sustainable development goals and aims to inspire Guatemalan youth to explore science and technology through hands-on learning experiences in space technology.

Jordan – Environmental protection from space (Al Hussein Technical University): A team from Al Hussein Technical University in Jordan will launch a CubeSat to protect endangered native wildlife through real-time tracking, especially in remote reserves without terrestrial networks. This project combines conservation with education and will train students to design and operate the satellite and build ground stations for satellite telemetry, laying the foundation for Jordan's emerging space sector.

Nepal – Slippers2Sat-2 (Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal): Building on the success of Nepal's first student satellite, Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal will launch Slippers2Sat-2, a disaster observation and management satellite designed to monitor floods and detect earthquake precursors. At the same time, it aims to introduce space science to students from marginalized communities. The project will openly share its designs and data to promote equal opportunities in space research.

Background to the initiative

The initiative builds on the collaboration announced on January 31, 2024, through which UNOOSA and Exolaunch committed to supporting equal access to space and strengthening national space capabilities through practical applications.

Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of UNOOSA, emphasized: "This partnership with Exolaunch is a powerful example of how collaboration between the United Nations and industry can drive progress in building space capabilities where they are most needed. By enabling direct, practical access to space, we are helping countries build sustainable space capabilities that will empower future generations. These missions embody the spirit of international cooperation and reinforce the importance of ensuring that the benefits of space are available to all."

Jeanne Allarie, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Exolaunch, added: “Promoting sustainable access to space has been at the core of our business since our company was founded over a decade ago. The applicants for this award represent an inspiring cross-section of global creativity and the desire to improve their local communities and beyond. We were impressed by the proposals and encourage all teams to continue pursuing their dreams in space.”

Partners in the Western world

UNOOSA, based in Vienna, Austria, promotes international cooperation in the peaceful use and exploration of space, as well as the use of space science and technology for sustainable economic and social development. UNOOSA serves as the secretariat of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), the leading international forum on key issues such as space sustainability, space resources, and sustainable lunar activities.

Exolaunch, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in the United States, France, and Japan, is a global leader in small satellite deployment and launch mission integration. The company's proven EXOpod deployers have supported over three dozen missions and enabled the successful launch of hundreds of satellites. With decades of flight experience and 576 satellites launched in 38 missions, Exolaunch offers turnkey solutions that meet customer needs and market trends.

By participating in “Access to Space for All,” the selected countries are taking a significant step toward building national space capabilities, establishing national infrastructure and governance frameworks, and inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers. This opportunity marks another milestone in global efforts to ensure that space remains accessible to all nations, regardless of their level of development.

UNOOSA

UNIS