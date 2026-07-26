U.S. Sends New OSCE Ambassador: Darrell Owens to Take Up Diplomatic Post in Vienna

H.E. Darrell Owens (l.), Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the U.S. to the OSCE, with the OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu (r.). / Picture: © OSCE / ID: 664439, (CC BY-ND 4.0)

The vote in the U.S. Senate resulted in a bipartisan majority. In addition to all 50 Republican senators, 16 Democrats and one independent senator also voted in favor of Owens’ confirmation. Among others, the chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, Senator Roger Wicker, and Senator Jeanne Shaheen spoke in support of Owens and highlighted his extensive expertise in security and foreign policy.

Focus on Reforms and Economic Integration

During his first participation in the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna, Owens emphasized the goal of fundamentally reforming, refining, and realigning the organization to effectively address current security challenges.

His other priorities include peacebuilding and economic integration in the South Caucasus and Central Asia. In particular, he emphasized the U.S. administration’s commitment to a lasting peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the expansion of trade routes and economic connectivity in the region.

Military and Parliamentary Experience

Darrell Owens brings a diverse career background in the military, politics, and public administration:

Department of Veterans Affairs: Most recently, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs and acted as a key liaison between the department and the U.S. Congress.

Most recently, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs and acted as a key liaison between the department and the U.S. Congress. Military Career: As an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, Owens was stationed in Germany, Poland, and South Korea, among other locations. Most recently, he served as Deputy Foreign Policy Advisor and Congressional Liaison for U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

As an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, Owens was stationed in Germany, Poland, and South Korea, among other locations. Most recently, he served as Deputy Foreign Policy Advisor and Congressional Liaison for U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Capitol Hill: Before that, Owens spent nearly 14 years working in the U.S. Congress, including as a national security advisor to Senator Pat Toomey and as a defense policy expert for Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson.

Before that, Owens spent nearly 14 years working in the U.S. Congress, including as a national security advisor to Senator Pat Toomey and as a defense policy expert for Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson. Education: Owens graduated from American University in Washington, D.C., and attended the Air Force Air Command & Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.

Significance for the OSCE

Darrell Owens’ appointment comes at a time when the OSCE, with its 57 participating States, plays a key role in monitoring human rights and democratic standards, as well as in resolving regional conflicts. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, this appointment signals the U.S.’s intention to actively use the platform to uphold transatlantic security and stability.

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