Salzburg Summit 2026: World Politics and the Economic Elite Gather Under the Motto “Alliances in a New Global Order”

Salzburg once again hosted an international business conference featuring prominent figures from the worlds of business, academia, and politics, under the theme “Alliances in a New Global Order.” / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Pemolo [CC BY-SA 3.0 at (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)]

Two international heavyweights in world politics generated particular excitement. Antony Blinken, the former U.S. Secretary of State (2021–2025 under Joe Biden), made his first appearance in Austria since leaving office. Blinken, who played a key role in shaping Western diplomacy and support for Kyiv following the Russian invasion, focused his remarks at the forums on geopolitical tensions and the balance of power between the U.S. and Europe. Justin Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister, also appeared as a keynote speaker. After Trudeau announced his resignation in early 2025, media attention has focused not only on his political initiatives but also on his private life: There had been speculation beforehand about a possible appearance alongside pop singer Katy Perry, with whom he had already made headlines at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She is said to have been a guest in Salzburg as well, though she does not appear to have shown up at the event itself, but rather strolled through beautiful Salzburg.

It goes without saying that appearances of this caliber come with correspondingly high fees and strict security measures—the top leaders are staying, among other places, at the historic Hotel Sacher.

European Celebrities and Austrian Government Leaders

In addition to the guests from overseas, the summit brought together the who’s who of European leadership. Among those participating in panel discussions at the Salzburg Congress Center were Magnus Brunner, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration; Karl Nehammer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB); Johannes Hahn, President of the General Council of the Austrian National Bank (OeNB); Mark Thompson, CEO of CNN; and Gerhard Zeiler, President of Warner Bros. Discovery International

Austrian federal and state politicians were also strongly represented. In addition to Salzburg Governor Karoline Edtstadler, European Affairs Minister Claudia Bauer, Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Science Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner, and State Secretaries Alexander Pröll and Elisabeth Zehetner, among others, contributed to the debates.

Key Topics: From Geopolitics to AI

The three-day program covered a wide range of topics, including geopolitics and security, as well as discussions on Europe’s strategic autonomy, defense innovations, and the transformation of supply chains. Naturally, the economy and energy were also discussed, along with ways to strengthen European competitiveness and transform energy systems. In addition, future technologies were examined; alongside biotech and computer science, artificial intelligence and quantum computing were on the agenda of the expert forums.

This high-profile meeting is supported by numerous partners from the business community, including Audi, Verbund AG, Raiffeisen, OMV, and ÖBB as the mobility partner.

Salzburg Summit