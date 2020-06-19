Sponsored Content
Another COVID Casualty: Austrian Airline Discontinues Fight Operations
Published: Yesterday; 13:04
The Austrian low-cost airline "Level" and subsidiary of British Airways (IAG International Airlines Group) has discontinued flight operations with immediate effect. The airline was hit hard economically by the consequences of the Covid 19 pandemic in Europe. A continuation of flight operations is not planned. About 200 employees in Vienna are affected by the bankruptcy.
Level Airplane at Vienna International Airport. / Picture: © IAG International Airlines Group / Anisec Luftfahrt GmbH / Level
The Austrian budget airline Level Europe GmbH is bankrupt.
Level Europe operated flights to Europe from its bases in Vienna and Amsterdam. …
