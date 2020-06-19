Another COVID Casualty: Austrian Airline Discontinues Fight Operations

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:04 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian low-cost airline "Level" and subsidiary of British Airways (IAG International Airlines Group) has discontinued flight operations with immediate effect. The airline was hit hard economically by the consequences of the Covid 19 pandemic in Europe. A continuation of flight operations is not planned. About 200 employees in Vienna are affected by the bankruptcy.

Level Airplane at Vienna International Airport. / Picture: © IAG International Airlines Group / Anisec Luftfahrt GmbH / Level

The Austrian budget airline Level Europe GmbH is bankrupt.

Level Europe operated flights to Europe from its bases in Vienna and Amsterdam. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Deal: Bail-out for Austrian Airlines (June 8)
Austrian Airlines to Resume Flight Operations on 15 June (May 28)
Ryanair's Laudamotion to Close Vienna Base (May 22)
Laudamotion Ceases Air Operations (March 16)
Farewell to Formula 1 Legend Niki Lauda (May 30, 2019)
Read More
2019-nCov, COVID-19, UK United Kingdom, Level Airline, VIA Vienna International Airport, Tourism Industry, FDI Foreign Direct Investments, Flughafen Wien, Airline Industry, Coronavirus, IAG International Airlines Group, Frank Glander
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - June 3, 2020
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Lower Austria: Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter