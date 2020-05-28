Austrian Airlines to Resume Flight Operations on 15 June

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 12:57 ♦ (Vindobona)

After an interruption of almost three months, Austrian Airlines will resume flight operations to selected destinations in Europe and Tel Aviv from mid-June onwards. Since no neighbouring seats will be kept empty in case of demand, bold passengers will again be able to fly to up to 40 destinations by the end of June. For specific destinations, see below.

In the initial phase, AUA Austrian Airlines will primarily deploy smaller aircraft such as Embraer 195 and Dash 8. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Alf van Beem

Austrian Airlines’ aircraft will once again take off on regularly scheduled flights on 15 June 2020 after a break of close to 90 days.

The first planes will take off for London, Paris and Brussels, among others. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Airline Industry, Flughafen Wien, VIA Vienna International Airport, Tourism Industry, 2019-nCov, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Health Policy, AUA Austrian Airlines, Tel Aviv, Andreas Otto
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - May 20, 2020
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
See latest Vindobona Newsletter