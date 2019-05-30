Farewell to Formula 1 Legend Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda died on 20 May 2019 at the age of 70 in the circle of his family. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Dijk, Hans van / Anefo / neg. stroken, 1945-1989, 2.24.01.05, item number 932-2315 [CC BY-SA 3.0 nl (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/nl/deed.en)]

Lauda died on 20 May 2019 at the age of 70 in the circle of his family after a three-week stay in the University Hospital of Zurich.

Since Lauda's kidneys were severely impaired in their function as a result of the medication after his accident in 1976, two kidneys (living donor organs) were transplanted to him one after the other. The first was donated by his brother Florian in 1997, the second in 2005 by his later wife Birgit. After a severe lung disease, Lauda had both lungs transplanted at the Vienna General Hospital in August 2018. He was discharged from the hospital in October 2018. After complications occurred with one of his donor kidneys, he had to undergo dialysis treatment.

Lauda was the first athlete ever to be laid out in St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.

It was a never-ending stream of mourners who wanted to take the opportunity to bid farewell in front of the coffin of the world-famous sportsman and airline entrepreneur.

Afterwards, a requiem with about 300 guests of honour took place in St. Stephen's Cathedral.

"Niki Lauda was not only a star in the world of racing, not only a star in aviation, but also a star for his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather away from the public, so the family states. And I know that's true," cathedral priest Toni Faber told the APA. "He was an emphatic, humorous, serene, modest, unpretentious person in a personal conversation. One who has lit candles in the cathedral with his twins before, as Faber said.

A personality with "huge talent, pure heart, combined with crystal clear analytical mind," said Van der Bellen during the requiem about Lauda. "All of Austria is with you today," he assured the family. He had made many in this country proud. On behalf of the Republic of Austria, the Federal President expressed his condolences to the relatives and said farewell to Lauda: "Good bye bye world champion, bye bye, thank you for everything".

Lauda's last way was one in which many wanted to participate, even outside the inner circle: Widow Birgit Lauda, as well as the older sons Mathias and Lukas, the nine-year-old twins Max and Mia, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Toto Wolff, David Coulthard, Nico Rosberg, Alexander Wurz, Mark Webber, Jacky Ickx, Jean Todt, Chase Carey, Luca di Montezemolo, Flavio Briatore, Hermann Maier, Franz Klammer, Karl Schranz, Aksel Lund Svindal, Daniel Brühl, Rene Benko, Hannes Jagerhofer, Michael Ludwig, Andreas Gabalier, Arturo Merzario, Sebastian Kurz, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alain Prost and many others.

Lauda was buried away from the public in his racing overall in the closest family circle.

His bequeathed fortune is estimated at 200 to 400 million Euros.