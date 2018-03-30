Sponsored
Austrian Budget Airline LaudaMotion: Fighting the Top Dog Lufthansa

Published: Yesterday; 18:40 · (Vindobona)

LaudaMotion is to become a powerful low-cost airline. Ryanair ultimately intends to acquire a 75 percent stake. From June 2018, a total of 65 routes are to be served from Vienna, from seven German airports (Berlin/Tegel, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Nuremberg, Stuttgart) and from Zurich to the Mediterranean region and to the Canary Islands.

LaudaMotion: "Customers will benefit from real competition." / Picture: © Laudamotion

As reported by Vindobona.org, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has acquired 75 Percent of LaudaMotion.

Ryanair is paying 100 million euros for the share. Ryanair will initially take over 24.9 percent of LaudaMotion and intends to increase it to 75 percent, subject to the approval of the EU…

