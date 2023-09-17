AACC Organised the “Ambassadors’ Meeting” at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna

The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce held an Ambassadors' Meeting at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, featuring Austrian ambassadors to Kuwait, Libya, Syria, UAE, and Arab embassies, represented by their respective ambassadors. / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)

The welcome note was jointly presented by esteemed dignitaries such as AACC’s President H.E. Former Minister Dr. Werner Fasslabend, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Emil Brix, the Director of Vienna School of International Studies, and H.E. Mr. Hamad Alkaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Austria and the current President of the Arab Ambassadors Council in Vienna. The meeting was proficiently moderated by AACC Secretary-General Eng. Mouddar Khouja.

The meeting was graced by the presence of Austrian ambassadors to Kuwait, Libya, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, a significant number of Arab embassies participated, represented by either Their Excellencies the Ambassadors or respective diplomats handling bilateral relations.

Reflecting upon the triumph of the inaugural meeting held last year, this year's assembly re-emphasized the vision to fortify bonds between Austrian Ambassadors designated to Arab nations and their Arab counterparts residing in Austria. An integral segment of the assembly was the concise recap of recent trends and perceptions presented by Austrian diplomats from diverse Arab territories. This was complemented by succinct statements from their Arab peers. The entire assembly exhibited a profound eagerness and a unanimous consensus towards reinforcing bilateral ties.

Concluding the formal session, attendees were treated to an enriching opportunity for informal dialogues, facilitated by a delightful networking buffet. The gastronomic delights were curated by Momen Food, a proud member and catering ally of AACC.

The event undeniably stands testament to the ever-growing and deepening relations between Austria and its Arab counterparts, promising a future of mutual growth and understanding.

AACC