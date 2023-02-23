AACC Receives a Delegation from the Council of Slovak Exporters
Following an initiative from the Council of Slovak Exporters, AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja hosted the Council of Slovak Exporters' Chairman and Vice Chairman during a visit to AACC's Vienna.
Splendid meeting at the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce. @slovakexporters @z_u_l_f pic.twitter.com/6tX0eTPHm8— Lukáš Parízek (@parizekofficial) February 22, 2023
Both institutions were introduced to each other and avenues of collaboration were explored, especially given the Council's efforts to promote the Slovak Republic worldwide and attract international investment.
As a result, AACC and the Council of Slovak Exporters discussed several strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing Austro-Arab-Slovak business relations, as well as organizing joint high-level events, including those with Their Excellencies the Arab Ambassadors in Vienna, most of whom are also accredited to the Slovak Republic.
Today with Amb. @hamadnuke at the UAE Embassy in Vienna. @z_u_l_f @slovakexporters pic.twitter.com/Okh1ejw7sB— Lukáš Parízek (@parizekofficial) February 23, 2023
Lukáš Parzek already met with Hamad Alkaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, and discussed trade and business matters between the two countries. Other Arab ambassadors in Vienna should follow for bilateral talks.
