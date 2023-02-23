AACC Receives a Delegation from the Council of Slovak Exporters

Following an initiative from the Council of Slovak Exporters, AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja hosted the Council of Slovak Exporters' Chairman and Vice Chairman during a visit to AACC's Vienna.

AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja (l.) received Mr. Lukáš Parízek (m.) and Mr. Zulf Hyatt-Khan (r.), Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Slovak Exporters. / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)

An initiative from the Council of Slovak Exporters brought AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja together with Lukáš Parzek and Zulf Hyatt-Khan, the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

Both institutions were introduced to each other and avenues of collaboration were explored, especially given the Council's efforts to promote the Slovak Republic worldwide and attract international investment.

As a result, AACC and the Council of Slovak Exporters discussed several strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing Austro-Arab-Slovak business relations, as well as organizing joint high-level events, including those with Their Excellencies the Arab Ambassadors in Vienna, most of whom are also accredited to the Slovak Republic.

Lukáš Parzek already met with Hamad Alkaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, and discussed trade and business matters between the two countries. Other Arab ambassadors in Vienna should follow for bilateral talks.

