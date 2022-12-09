Sponsored Content
AACC has organized a Business & Innovation Panel held at Palais Eschenbach
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:54 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) organized a high-level Business & Innovation panel which was held in the United Arab Emirates. Speeches were made, highlighting the good business relations between UAE and Austria.
The AACC has organised a meeting in Palais Eschenbach / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)
The AACC organized a high-level panel entitled "New Business Horizons and Innovations in the United Arab Emirates". The event was held in person at Palais Eschenbach in Vienna and online simultaneously via Zoom. Featuring over 60 participants in-person as well as online, the panel was moderated by AACC Secretary-General Mr. Mouddar Khouja and attended by Arab ambassadors, diplomats,…
