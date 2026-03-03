Zelenskyy Considers Austria as a Potential Venue for Peace Negotiations

In 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Austria for the first time since the start of the war and mentioned neutral Austria as a possible venue for peace negotiations with Russia. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Carina Karlovits/HBF and Peter Lechner/HBF

In a groundbreaking interview with the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, the head of state spoke in detail about the planned trilateral meeting with the U.S. and Russia, which is already scheduled for March 5 or 6, 2026, as reported by ORF. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees neutral Austria as a possible venue for peace negotiations with Russia.

Vienna or Geneva instead of Abu Dhabi?

Although Abu Dhabi was originally under discussion as the venue for the talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, Zelenskyy is now pushing for a location within Europe. “The war is taking place on our continent,” he emphasized. If Russia insists on a neutral location, Austria, the Vatican, or Türkiye would be explicit options in addition to Geneva. Despite the recent military escalations in the Middle East – particularly after the U.S. attacks on Iran – the meeting has not been postponed and remains scheduled for the end of the week.

Zelenskyy's diplomatic initiative to bring Vienna into play as neutral ground for the trilateral meeting is encountering a changed geopolitical reality in 2026. While Austria has historically been considered a bridge builder between East and West, relations have cooled noticeably under Chancellor Christian Stocker. The U.S. is increasingly skeptical of the Vienna government, as Stocker has attracted attention in the past for his idiosyncratic foreign policy initiatives and a sometimes distant attitude toward Washington. For the Americans, the current government constellation—a three-party coalition of the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS—appears less like a reliable partner and more like an unpredictable player that is also under pressure from EU deficit proceedings and internal reform blockades.

At the same time, the climate between Vienna and Moscow has deteriorated dramatically, as reported by Vindobona.org. The Kremlin is using every opportunity to publicly question Austrian neutrality and dismiss it as “pure lip service.” Since Austria consistently supports all EU sanctions and Chancellor Stocker has unambiguously described Ukraine as a “European front,” Russia no longer sees Vienna as an impartial arbiter. The Russian leadership sharply criticizes the federal government for abandoning its traditional equidistance, which, in Moscow's eyes, increasingly disqualifies Vienna as a venue for highly sensitive peace talks.

Another decisive factor is the decline in confidence in the Austrian security apparatus, as reported by Vindobona.org. Following the far-reaching espionage scandals of recent years and the laborious investigation of Russian networks in the domestic services, Washington is concerned about the confidentiality of diplomatic secrets. For meetings of this magnitude, the U.S. prefers locations with the highest security guarantees and minimal risk of information leaks. The fact that the Stocker government currently appears rather isolated in the transatlantic structure reinforces the impression that Vienna is no longer the first choice for American chief diplomats who demand absolute discretion and operational security.

Despite the logistical advantages offered by the UN headquarters and the OSCE, the likelihood of Vienna being chosen remains rather low. Zelenskyy's proposal could be seen more as a tactical maneuver: he is passing the ball to Europe to force Russia to take a position. If Moscow rejects Vienna on the grounds of “lack of neutrality,” this will expose Russia's unwillingness to engage in genuine dialogue on European soil. In practice, however, locations such as Geneva - since Swiss neutrality has retained its standing more strongly - or Türkiye – which, despite NATO membership, maintains a more direct and pragmatic line of communication with the Kremlin – are likely to be much more realistic options for the meeting on March 5 and 6.

Strategic differences with Washington

Behind the scenes, however, Ukraine is experiencing considerable friction with its closest ally. Although Kyiv has security guarantees from Washington, the U.S. apparently intends to sign these officially only as part of a comprehensive overall agreement with Moscow – a position that Ukraine opposes.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that he had accepted the U.S. proposal to freeze the front line, despite internal reservations, to stop the bloodshed. Moscow, on the other hand, has so far rejected this compromise and is instead demanding the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas and the abandonment of demilitarized zones. “An exchange of territory is not in our interest,” Zelenskyy clarified.

The president was particularly resolute on the subject of Donbas. He described the region as a strategic bulwark that is essential for Ukraine's long-term defense. “I will never abandon Donbas and the 200,000 Ukrainians who live there,” Zelenskyy said. He also referred to the presence of North Korean troops on the Russian side, which he said made Moscow's demands for restrictions on foreign troops in Ukraine morally and factually invalid.

Hope for prisoner exchange

Despite the deadlocked negotiations on a “20-point plan,” there is a glimmer of humanitarian hope: Zelenskyy hopes that another major prisoner exchange can be agreed upon during the talks on March 5 and 6. While protocols for reconstruction with the Europeans are already ready to be signed, their implementation remains linked to a lasting peace, which currently still has to be achieved at the negotiating table.

Putin “weakened” after the Iran attack

Zelenskyy also used the interview to give a geopolitical assessment of the situation in the Middle East, as reported by Agenzia Nova. In his view, Vladimir Putin has been weakened by the U.S. attacks on Iran. The fact that Putin is responding rhetorically but not taking action against his ally Iran reveals his waning influence.

At the same time, he reminded European countries of Ukraine's role as a protective shield: “We are your defense, and Europeans know that.” Missiles alone are not enough to counter threats such as Iranian drones; a deep strategic partnership is needed.