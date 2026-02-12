Austrian Chancellor Stocker Calls for European “Competitiveness Agenda” and Diplomatic Initiative Toward Moscow

It is a week of decisive moments for the European Union. Amidst global uncertainties and intensified competition with the U.S. and China, Chancellor Christian Stocker has employed a series of diplomatic talks to promote a “competitiveness agenda” for Europe and Austria. His message: “Europe must finally move from talk to action.”

The industry summit: Combating the “flight of industry”

The European Industry Summit in Antwerp kicked things off. Together with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and representatives of the chemical industry, Stocker discussed the future of Europe as a business location. The goal is clearly defined: to prevent the impending exodus of industry (“flight of industry”).

The key lever for this is the price of energy. Stocker called for a fundamental reform of the market structure and the decoupling of gas and electricity prices. “Affordable energy is the basis for industrial strength,” said the chancellor. He also advocated extending free allowances in emissions trading (ETS) to prevent the transition to a net-zero economy from becoming economic suicide.

The 2-1-0 formula and the end of the “Austria surcharge”

European efforts were accompanied by domestic policy successes in Vienna. After the Council of Ministers meeting on February 11, State Secretary Alexander Pröll announced that the target of 2% inflation had been achieved in February 2026. This is part of the chancellor's so-called “2-1-0 formula” (2% inflation, at least 1% growth, zero tolerance for those who refuse to integrate).

In order to secure the desired growth, the government is planning massive deregulation of the Security Export Act. The procedure for industry is to be shortened by around a week through digital processes and fewer reporting requirements. A constitutional amendment is also to end duplication in the EIA procedure for large infrastructure projects, so that in the future, only a single procedure will be necessary at the federal level.

Another particular focus is the fight against the “Austria surcharge.” Stocker described it as unacceptable that consumers in Austria pay more for identical products than in neighboring countries. He is calling for strict action against territorial delivery restrictions.

Slavkov format: Agreement with neighbors

Prior to the European Industry Summit in Bratislava, Stocker met with his counterparts, Robert Fico (Slovakia) and Andrej Babiš (Czechia), as part of the “Slavkov 3 format.” In a joint statement, the three countries emphasized their close economic ties and called for a “Europe First” policy. Major projects, such as the reconstruction of Ukraine or critical infrastructure, must be specifically designed to benefit European value creation.

The heads of government paid particular attention to the automotive industry. With over 500,000 jobs in this sector in Central Europe, the trio called for technological openness instead of ideological bans.

Ukraine: Realism on accession and dialogue

In foreign policy, Stocker struck a realpolitik tone at the informal EU summit at Alden Biesen Castle. While Ukrainian President Zelensky is pushing for a fixed accession date by 2027, Stocker remains adamant: “The conditions must be the same for everyone.” He referred to the Western Balkan states, which have been waiting for decades. However, “gradual integration” – i.e., participation in EU programs prior to full membership – is conceivable.

With regard to the war, the chancellor spoke out surprisingly clearly in favor of talks with the Kremlin: “If we want a peaceful solution, we have to talk to Putin.” Europe must not risk negotiations being conducted over its head.

The decisive March summit

The period of hesitation seems to be over, at least in the rhetoric of politicians. “We cannot become greener by becoming poorer,” Stocker warned in Bratislava. The demands are now on the table of the European Commission. The regular EU summit in March will show whether the Union is prepared to take the “concrete decisions” demanded by Stocker and his partners to stop the economic erosion of the continent.

