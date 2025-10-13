Young Polish Talents Impress in Vienna with a Musical Bridge from Baroque to Pop

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Vienna hosted the third edition of the successful concert series “Young Polish Artists – From Baroque to Pop.” The event, which filled the hall, once again demonstrated the extraordinary musical talent and stylistic range of the young generation of Polish artists.

After the two previous editions were dedicated to classical music, musicals, and operettas, this year's edition built an appealing bridge between seemingly distant musical worlds. The audience enjoyed an energetic and varied evening that ranged from baroque sounds to modern pop hits.

Classical meets modern

