WIFO Chief Calls for Tougher Stance in Tariff Dispute with the U.S.

The WIFO, represented by its director Gabriel Felbermayr, is calling for a tougher stance in the trade dispute between the EU and the U.S. . / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Herbert Ortner, Vienna, Austria / CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Felbermayr spoke out in favor of rejecting the previous agreement with the U.S. and taking a more aggressive stance, as reported by ORF in its Ö1 Mittagsjournal program. “Trump apparently only understands the language of strength,” said the economist. Europe has the necessary means to defend itself effectively.

Felbermayr warned that the recent extension of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs to hundreds of other categories of goods could cause considerable damage to European industry. He therefore called for the agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to be renegotiated.

Digital corporations as leverage

Felbermayr cited the large U.S. digital corporations, which generate a significant portion of their revenue in Europe, as potential leverage. He criticized countries such as Germany for rejecting escalation from the outset and pushing for a quick agreement, which he considered a strategic mistake.

Political reactions in Austria

Similar demands are also being made by Austrian politicians, as reported by ORF. Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) advocated a more confident stance on the part of the EU. Although he emphasized the necessity of the original agreement, he called for a quick resolution of the outstanding customs issues in the steel and aluminum industry. As a “Plan B” in case no quick agreement is reached, Hattmannsdorfer advocated a “protective shield for heavy industry.” Background and further developments

Conflict is ongoiging

The trade dispute between the U.S. and the EU has been escalating for some time since the introduction of US tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2018, as the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) explains. The US justified the tariffs on the grounds of national security interests. The EU responded with counter-tariffs on American products such as whiskey and motorcycles. A standstill in 2021 under the Biden administration, which was supposed to signal an end to the conflict, has now been called into question by the renewed expansion of tariffs.

he reintroduction and expansion of tariffs by Donald Trump's U.S. administration, which has made headlines in the past with threats of tariffs on European cars, is exacerbating the situation. After a shameful deal was made between the EU and the US, many experts and politicians called for open criticism and participated in it, as reported by Vindobona. org. Experts such as Felbermayr now see the danger that a full-blown trade war could further destabilize the global economy. It is unclear whether the EU will follow the advice of Felbermayr and other experts to achieve better conditions for European industry by taking a tougher negotiating stance.

WIFO

ECFR