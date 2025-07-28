Rubio Received Meinl-Reisinger: Focus on Trade, Global Tensions, and the Transatlantic Partnership

A key topic of the meeting was the simmering trade dispute between the U.S. and the EU. In mid-July, U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 30 percent on EU goods, which are set to take effect on August 1. After the meeting, Meinl-Reisinger expressed optimism that a negotiated solution could be found. “I am very confident that we will reach a negotiated solution that is fair for both sides,” the foreign minister emphasized. She underscored the need for planning security for the nearly 1,000 Austrian companies operating in the U.S., which create over 60,000 jobs. A tariff war would be a “lose-lose situation,” she said.

Despite differing positions on this issue, Meinl-Reisinger described the conversation as “friendly” and “great.” She even invited Rubio to the Vienna Opera Ball. However, negotiations on tariffs are in the hands of the EU Commission, not the foreign ministers. According to reports, the U.S. and the EU could agree on 15 percent tariffs to avoid the announced increase to 30 percent.

This has proven to be true, as reported by “Das Handelsblatt.” Three days later, the European Union and the United States agreed on a framework agreement to defuse the tariff conflict that had been going on for months. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump announced after a summit meeting in Scotland that the tariff rate on most imports will be 15 percent. This also applies to cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical products. This averted the 30 percent increase originally threatened by Trump, which was to take effect on August 1.

Ukraine and the Middle East: Joint call for peace and humanitarian aid

According to Meinl-Reisinger, there was also agreement on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The foreign minister welcomed U.S. President Trump's new initiatives regarding Ukraine, which she said would bring necessary momentum and send a clear signal to Putin to return to the negotiating table. “We must work together for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine,” said Meinl-Reisinger, emphasizing Austria's willingness to serve as a venue for negotiations.

With regard to the Middle East conflict, Meinl-Reisinger highlighted the indispensable role of the U.S. as a mediator. She called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas. In addition, Israel must allow unrestricted access for humanitarian aid. “Further violence will only bring new suffering,” said the Foreign Minister. Meinl-Reisinger thanked the U.S. for its efforts to secure a hostage deal and ensure Israel's security.

Strategic partnership, Western Balkans expertise, and other topics

The basis for the deepened cooperation between Austria and the U.S. is the strategic partnership concluded in 2019. A telephone conversation between Meinl-Reisinger and Rubio had already taken place on May 9, 2025, during which the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the expansion of direct economic investment were discussed. Meinl-Reisinger also referred to Austria's long-standing expertise in the Western Balkans, which is valued by the U.S.. Austria's goal is to contribute jointly to the stability of the European environment.

In addition to the main topics, efforts to protect sensitive research and technologies, as well as possible cooperation on dual-use industrial products, were also discussed. Rubio welcomed the significant investments made by Austrian companies in the United States. Meinl-Reisinger also met with members of Congress from both parties, including former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Rubio, who has been Trump's chief diplomat since January, is tasked with enforcing the “America First” motto on the international stage and supports Trump's tariff policy. However, the talks in Washington showed that despite differing views in some areas, the transatlantic partnership between Austria and the U.S. remains strong and important, especially in “turbulent times.” The foreign minister emphasized that Trump's policies could also be a “wake-up call” for Europe to take more responsibility for its own security.

Austrian MFA

U.S. State Department