Vienna Trilogue on the Future of the Middle East Launched: Vienna Becomes Hub for Peace Efforts
In a significant diplomatic move, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger welcomed her counterparts from Germany, Johann Wadephul, and Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, for groundbreaking talks on the future of the Middle East. The meeting, which serves as the kick-off for a now regular “Vienna Trilogue,” focused on urgent efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian aid for the Palestinian civilian population, and Iran's nuclear program.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (m.) welcomed her counterparts from Israel, Gideon Saar (r.), and Germany, Johann Wadephul (l.), to Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger is currently making strenuous efforts to secure a more prominent role for Austria in Middle East diplomacy, as evidenced in particular by the establishment of the "Vienna Trilogue" with Germany and Israel.
