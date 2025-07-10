Vienna Trilogue on the Future of the Middle East Launched: Vienna Becomes Hub for Peace Efforts

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (m.) welcomed her counterparts from Israel, Gideon Saar (r.), and Germany, Johann Wadephul (l.), to Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger is currently making strenuous efforts to secure a more prominent role for Austria in Middle East diplomacy, as evidenced in particular by the establishment of the “Vienna Trilogue” with Germany and Israel and