Sponsored Content
Wiiw Forecast: CEEC Countries Defy Global Uncertainties with Strong Growth
Despite the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, U.S. President Trump's protectionist trade policy, and the war in Ukraine, the economies of most countries in Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe (CEE) are expected to grow steadily in 2025 and 2026. This is according to the latest summer forecast by the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw), which covers 23 countries in the region.
In a recent report by the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw), robust economic growth is forecast for the countries of Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe (CEECs) despite the tense international situation. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Samotny Wędrowiec, CC BY-SA 3.0
For the EU member states in the region, wiiw expects an average growth of 2.3 percent in 2025, a slight downward revision of 0.2 percentage points compared to the spring forecast. Growth is expected to accelerate to 2.8 percent in 2026. This would mean that the CEE countries would grow three times as fast as the euro area (0.7 percent) in 2025 and still twice as fast (1.4 percent) in…
or Log In
Fast News Search