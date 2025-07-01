Wiiw Forecast: CEEC Countries Defy Global Uncertainties with Strong Growth

In a recent report by the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw), robust economic growth is forecast for the countries of Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe (CEECs) despite the tense international situation. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Samotny Wędrowiec, CC BY-SA 3.0

For the EU member states in the region, wiiw expects an average growth of 2.3 percent in 2025, a slight downward revision of 0.2 percentage points compared to the spring forecast. Growth is expected to accelerate to 2.8 percent in 2026. This would mean that the CEE countries would grow three times as fast as the euro area (0.7 percent) in 2025 and still twice as fast (1.4 percent) in…