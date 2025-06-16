Sponsored Content
Timothy Snyder Sheds Light on Belarus: A Sold-Out Journey Through Past and Future
Renowned historian and publicist Timothy Snyder, IWM Lesya Ukrainka Permanent Fellow and Chair of Modern European History at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto, will give a lecture on “Belarus: Ancient and Modern. A Reconsideration of a Central European History” at the Wien Museum on June 27, 2025. The event is already fully booked.
The renowned historian and public intellectual, Timothy Snyder, will hold a lecture at the Wien Museum on Belarus: Ancient and Modern. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Ot, CC BY-SA 4.0
In his insightful lecture, Snyder will shed light on the rich and often overlooked history of the Belarusian nation. He will explain how this history stands in stark contrast to the repressive tactics of modern authoritarianism. Snyder argues that authoritarian regimes, such as the current Belarusian one, which is supported by its imperial Russian neighbor, aim to suppress the…
