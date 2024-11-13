Against Forgetting Political Prisoners in Belarus: “Connection” at Playhouse Vienna

At the premiere, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg highlighted the importance of cultural initiatives in support of artists who are repressed in their home countries. / Picture: © BMEIA/Gruber

The play was developed with the Austrian Foreign Ministry's project partners, the Mozarteum University Salzburg and the Schauspielhaus Wien. The artist's powerful words again emphasized the importance of freedom and democracy: “With this performance, I want to remind the world how important democracy is and how easy it is to lose it.”

“Connection” was created in collaboration with the Mozarteum University Salzburg and the Schauspielhaus Wien. The play tells the story of Maryja Kalesnikawa, a prominent figure in the Belarusian opposition and a central figure in the resistance against ruler Lukashenko. Since her imprisonment in 2022, contact with Kalesnikava has been broken off and her condition remains uncertain. With her performance, Yakubovich sends a strong signal against forgetting Kalesnikava and other political prisoners.

The performance was followed by a discussion with the artist and Tatiana Khomich, Maryja Kalesnikawa's sister. Khomich reported on her sister's current state of health, which has deteriorated considerably due to the conditions of detention. “Maryja weighs only 45 kilograms at a height of 1.75 meters,” said Khomich and appealed to the international community to increase the pressure on the Belarusian regime.

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended the premiere in person and emphasized the importance of cultural initiatives to support artists who are subject to repression in their home countries. “Art is a powerful means of drawing attention to human rights violations and showing solidarity,” said Schallenberg.

About the Artists Solidarity Program Europe (ASoP)

ASoP was launched in 2023 against the backdrop of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and to mark the 50th anniversary of Austria Kultur International. The aim of the Foreign Ministry's cultural project is to protect and promote European artists who are threatened by political repression and are no longer able to practice their art in their home countries, or only to a limited extent. These artists are supported by awarding grants and networking with renowned institutions in Austria.

The program offers artists from countries in transition, especially from Eastern Europe, the opportunity to realize their work in Austria and to network with local institutions. This support aims to prevent talent from being lost and to contribute to Europe's cultural diversity.

The event at Schauspielhaus Wien underlines the importance of art as a means of resistance and remembrance. It reminds us how important it is to hear the voices of those fighting for freedom and democracy and how art can help to raise awareness of political oppression.

The performance “Connection” will be shown at various locations in Austria in the coming weeks to raise awareness of the situation of political prisoners in Belarus and to show solidarity.

